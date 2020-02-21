Hello library lovers! That’s right folks, its Tax Season. Fortunately, the library is here to help! We’ve got the printers to print off any form you need, plus on every Tuesday starting February 4th, the friendly volunteers of AARP will be in to help you file your taxes. Remember, this is a first-come-first-serve service, so you’ll need to come prepared! Bring those W2s, a picture ID, and your Social Security Card. If you got them done last year, please bring in your taxes. Finally, if you only need a Renter’s Rebate done, the tax preparers won’t begin processing those until March.
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Troglodyte
A troglodyte is a person who lives in a cave. The word can also be used to derogatively describe someone who is deliberately ignorant or backwards. The origin of the word comes from the Troglodyti, an ancient group of people from the African Red Sea coast who were believed to have dwelled in caves.
Upcoming Programs
2020 Winter Reading Program! The 2020 Winter Reading Program runs through the entire month of February. There will be prize drawings every Friday. Every time you checkout library books, magazines, and audiobooks ask for your drawing slip at the front desk. Place in the proper drawing box, and you name could be drawn for some great gift cards. One entry per person, per day. Sponsored by the Friends of the Hibbing Library. Kids & teens who sign-up will receive an activity booklet, bookmark, membership card, “Read 10 and Win” Bookmark from Papa Murphy’s, and a certificate of participation. Included with sign-up you will receive a FREE BOOK. Books are sponsored through grants from the Northland Foundation, Lake Country Power, and the Hibbing Foundation. This program is for all ages!
Friday, Feb. 21, 28, March 6, at 10 a.m.: Baby Story Time. Join librarian Emily for Baby Story Time. What’s Baby Story Time all about? Well, there are fun songs and great stories. Get that baby out and about and socializing! Learn the building blocks of literacy, which will increase your child’s educational success. This program is for babies aged 6 months to 24 months old.
Tuesday, Feb. 25, March 3, 2020 at 10 a.m.: Story Time! Are you ready for a crazy good time? Do you know a particular someone that has a lot of youthful energy? Come shake out your sillies and join April in the children’s room by the fireplace. Story Time is a fun-filled hour of amazing stories, silly songs, cool crafts, and other fantastic activities. This program is open to all ages and is suitable for anyone who likes fun.
Thursday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m.: Knitting and Needlework. Join us every other Thursday of the month between 3 and 5 pm to share and learn tips, talk, and enjoy the fun while you do your craft of choice. Bring whatever project you’re working on, drop in, and join the group! Some supplies will be provided, but bring what you will need for your project. Donations of knitting, embroidery, and sewing supplies are very much appreciated. Drop them off at the front desk or bring them along to the program. This is a drop-in program. No registration required. This program is designed for ages 12 and up.
Tuesday, March 3, at 3 p.m.: Teen Space. Hang out with Emily and create your very own library events and projects every first Tuesday of the month in the library’s teen space. Supplies and good company provided! Ages 12-18.
Tuesday, March 3, at 5:30 p.m.: Friends Meeting. Friends of the Library will be holding their monthly meeting at the library. Friends help out the library with the book sale, organizing fundraisers, and donating and volunteering for all sorts of fun library programs. New members are always welcome!
Friday, March 6, at 1 p.m.: Adult Coloring. All adults join us as we relax and rediscover coloring and art as a way to de-stress and express your creativity. Materials will be provided, but you may also bring your own supplies. Open to all adults.
Hibbing Public Library Hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Saturday and Sunday).
We will be closed on Friday, April 10, for Good Friday. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.hibbing.lib.mn.us to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column
submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead,
Hibbing Public Library
