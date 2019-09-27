Hello library lovers! We’ve got a lot of things planned for you in the next few weeks. Check it out and let us know what you think!
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Luffing
In sailing, luffing refers to when a sailing vessel is steered far enough toward the direction of the wind, that airflow over the surfaces of the sail is disrupted and the sail begins to “flap” or “luff.”
Upcoming
Programs
Monday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m.: Autumn Landscape Painting with 321 Art Studio. Adults and older teens of all art skill levels will enjoy drawing and painting with 321 Art Studio teaching artist, Amy Lucas-Peroceski. Participants will create their own autumn landscape painting by drawing their landscapes on an 11” x 14” canvas with the instructor and then painting their landscapes with water-mixable oil paints. Fun for those with no painting experience or those with experience painting — a great chance to try water-mixable oil paints. Teacher will provide everything necessary for participants to complete a landscape painting on canvas. Program is intended for adults and older teens.
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22, at 10 a.m.: Story Time! Are you ready for a crazy good time? Do you know a particular someone that has a lot of youthful energy? Come shake out your sillies and join April in the children’s room by the fireplace. Story Time is a fun-filled hour of amazing stories, silly songs, cool crafts, and other fantastic activities. This program is open to all ages and is suitable for anyone who likes fun.
Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m.: Teen Space. Hang out with Emily and create your very own library events and projects every first Tuesday of the month in the library’s teen space. Supplies and good company provided! Ages 12-18.
Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 5:30 p.m.: Friends Meeting. Friends of the Library will be holding their monthly meeting at the library. Friends help out the library with the book sale, organizing fundraisers, and donating and volunteering for all sorts of fun library programs. There will be an annual elections of offices. New members are always welcome!
Friday, Oct. 4, at 1 p.m.: Adult Coloring. All adults join us as we relax and rediscover coloring and art as a way to de-stress and express your creativity. Materials will be provided, but you may also bring your own supplies. Open to all adults.
Thursday, Oct. 10, at 3 p.m.: Knitting and Needlework Group. Join us every other Thursday of the month between 3 and 5 pm to share and learn tips, talk, and enjoy the fun while you do your craft of choice. Bring your own project and supplies. No registration required. This program is designed for ages 12 and up.
Friday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m.: Baby Story Time. Join librarian Emily for Baby Story Time. What’s Baby Story Time all about? Well, there are fun songs and great stories. Get that baby out and about and socializing! Learn the building blocks of literacy, which will increase your child’s educational success. This program is for babies aged 6 months to 24 months old.
Wednesday Oct. 16, at 2:30 p.m.: Create Your Own Comic Character. Do you like to read graphic novels or comics? Do you like to draw? Write? Have you ever drawn a character from different angles? In this class, you’ll learn different tools that will help you create a comic character and start your own story. The instructors, Minnesota author Trisha Speed Shaskan and Minnesota author/illustrator Stephen Shaskan. Presenters prefer a registration cap of 40 attendees for this 2 hour workshop. This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Hibbing Public Library Hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Saturday and Sunday).
We will be closed on Monday, Oct. 14, for Columbus Day. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.hibbing.lib.mn.us to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column
submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead,
Hibbing Public
Library
