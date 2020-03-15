HIBBING — As the coronavirus spreads across Minnesota, officers at the Hibbing Police Department are hoping for the best and preparing for the worst.
Police Chief Steve Estey said on Sunday that he is committed to keeping not only the community but also his police staff safe as all venture into uncharted waters. Education and prevention are vital and he has been updating his department regarding personal safety about the coronavirus disease.
"Our officers will be reporting for duty every day to serve and protect citizens to the best of their ability," Estey said. "The men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day they go to work. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, this is no different.”
The police chief’s comments come after the City of Hibbing announced the closure of all local government buildings, except for City Hall. The Hibbing Public Utilities also weighed in to suggest that customers pay their bills online or via phone.
Estey clarified that the police station is located in the St. Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing. The county administrator has said all county buildings will remain open until the state suggests otherwise.
Government agencies in Minnesota are dealing with similar dilemmas of how to address coronavirus.
The Minnesota federal court system recently announced measures to temporarily suspend several types of criminal and civil trials from March 23 to April 27. State courts, such as the St. Louis County District courts in Hibbing and Virginia, are remaining open and continuing with “high priority” cases.
On Sunday, the Minnesota Health Department announced 35 coronavirus cases statewide — confirming three community transmissions of COVID-19. That afternoon, the State Public Defender’s office demanded the release of people incarcerated in county jails to protect them from the spread of the coronavirus.
Estey discussed the local happenings as law enforcement across the state and the nation are dealing with how to handle an expected jump in 911 calls and complications when it comes to speedy trials and jailing.
For now, he has been following recommendations tailored for law enforcement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Estey noted that all of the squad cars are sanitized multiple times a shift, and all officers are equipped with recommended personal protection equipment.
He encouraged the public to assist them during the unsettling time, and urges the community to comply with the following recommendation:
If an incident can be handled over the phone versus face to face with an officer, the caller should dial 911 and request an officer call them back.
If a call to 911 is initiated due to an illness, especially one consisting of a high fever or breathing problems, the caller should make the dispatcher aware, so the officers know before arriving on the scene.
Editor’s Note: Carrie Estey-Dix is a relative of the police chief.
