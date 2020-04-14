HIBBING — In mid-March, Police Chief Steve Estey announced law enforcement plans to begin triaging calls amid the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota.
Estey unveiled new guidelines before the Hibbing City Council, directing officers to focus on priority calls, such as crimes in progress and those requiring face-to-face responses. Traffic accidents and other non-priority calls, he said, would be handled over the phone unless resulting in injury. He asked citizens who call 911 to tell dispatchers if they have a fever or shortness of breath before officers arrive on scene.
“As you are all aware this is new territory for everyone in the country so please try to be patient with one another and our officers during this stressful time,” Estey wrote in a news release at the time. “Our officers will continue to serve the community to the best of their ability like they do everyday.”
Now, nearly a month later, the 26 police officers in Hibbing have been experiencing a 40 percent reduction in calls, Hibbing’s Deputy Chief of Police Tyler Schwerzler said during interviews this week.
“People are being mindful of what they’re reporting,” Schwerzler said. “People are mostly reporting priority, life-threatening calls or crimes in progress.”
Just like many metro and rural governments in Minnesota, the city of Hibbing has undergone many, fast-paced changes in how it operates police, fire and utility services. The Mayor of Hibbing Rick Cannata and city councilors moved to close down city buildings to the public and have since been holding sessions via teleconference. Local leaders are meeting on a daily basis, often with Fairview Range Medical Center to keep abreast of plans to handle the potential onslaught of COVID-19 cases in the area.
As of Tuesday, the state reported 1,695 Minnesotans tested positive for the coronavirus and 79 of them died. St. Louis County confirmed 42 cases and five deaths. Nearby Itasca County had two cases.
State and county officials have not publicly released information on the exact whereabouts of people infected with the virus. Officials say they are not releasing information due to privacy concerns, but the lack of updates has ruffled the law enforcement community.
Earlier this month, the heads of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, Minnesota’s Sheriffs Association and Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association wrote a joint letter to Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm on the matter, saying that officers have tested positive for COVID-19, after coming into contact with people who were infected with the virus in their communities. “More troubling perhaps is the fact that law enforcement could have essential health care information that would allow them to better prepare for these encounters, limit their exposure to the deadly virus and contain the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” according to the letter dated April 3, as first reported by the Duluth News Tribune.
The call from the organizations for more information mirrors similar ones in at least a dozen other states across America.
State law enforcement heads asked Malcolm to authorize first responders around the state within two hours if the agency learns that someone tests positive for the coronavirus. They also requested that police chiefs and sheriffs be provided with lists of addresses for people in their communities who tested positive, reasoning that it would allow each “to create alerting safeguards to protect all first responders in the event they have to respond to an emergency where a COVID-19 infected person if living.”
The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association reported that findings from a recent survey show that nearly 65 percent of the 400-plus police and sheriffs in the state have insufficient quantities of gloves and masks for their officers.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota opposed the sharing of such data, telling The Star Tribune that the demand from law enforcement agencies “is a serious overreach and a major violation of our constitutional right to privacy.” The ACLU argued that the requested lists showing a “clear undercount of COVID-19 cases would create a false sense of security, likely leading to more cases of coronavirus among our first responders.”
But last Saturday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order requiring the Health Department to share the location of COVID-19 cases with the Department of Public Safety, which will provide data to 911 dispatch centers. Walz’s move garnered support from Minnesota Congressman Pete Stauber, a former lieutenant with the Duluth Police Department, as well as law enforcement agencies on the Iron Range.
It remains unknown how many officers have contracted the coronavirus in the state. Last week, there were at least two confirmed COVID-19 cases at the St. Paul police department. On Monday, Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo told The Star Tribune that he was requiring officers to wear gloves and masks on most calls after the department had its first confirmed coronavirus case. His action followed those previously enacted in larger metros like New York City.
Here in Hibbing, the police chief has been placing officers out on patrol, but the focus on priority calls has been able to “keep a minimum footprint so there’s not much contact,” Schwerzler said.
The officers have been assigned gloves, N95 masks and fabric masks and glasses. Last week, the police chief began requiring officers to wear them on calls requiring them to stand 6 feet away from individuals and when they are booking people into custody. In the event that the coronavirus arrives in Hibbing, officers have gowns similar to ones worn in hospitals.
“We’re trying to preserve our PPE supply because it’s limited,” Schwerzler said.
In planning for the possibility of officers being infected with the virus, the local police department has already removed one officer from the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force out of Duluth and another from the school system because of the closure of elementary and high schools statewide to bring aboard a more localized presence. The chief and deputy chief have “shifted” staffing to address overlaps in schedules to better balance their patrol of the community. And maintain the option of reassigning investigators to help patrol the city-at-large.
Also, the Hibbing police have mutual aid agreements with the Chisholm Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, in which officers and deputies can help each other in case their agencies run up against a shortage of staffing and excessive call volumes.
For the most part, each officer in Hibbing has been assigned their own squad car, which helps them maintain social distancing.
Meanwhile, they are mainly responding to priority calls and have limited their arrests and bookings to keep in line with direction from the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office. In recent weeks, the county closed most in-person proceedings at the district courthouses on the Iron Range and temporarily shut down the Hibbing lockup to move operations to Virginia. The County Jail cut about half of its daily population to better protect inmates and correctional staff from spreading the virus.
Referring to the local drop in 911 calls, Schwerzler said dispatchers have been fielding “a lot of neighbor troubles” including property disputes.
“I think it has to do with people being home so much,” he said. “These calls are just amplified right now. But people are being considerate and we aren’t getting overwhelmed with these calls by any means.”
Mental health calls remain a large portion of the calls into local dispatchers. “It’s still a big issue here and it’s not going to go away,” Schwerzler said, adding that Range Mental Health started up a crisis hotline.
While crime rates in many police departments have decreased across Minnesota - largely due to people abiding by ‘stay-at-home’ orders - some law enforcement agencies have been reporting great jumps in domestic disturbances or violence. That is not the case on the Iron Range, so far.
“There has been a minor uptick,” he said, adding that local dispatchers fielded 13 domestic-related calls in the past two weeks, compared to 11 received during that time frame last year. Schwerzler added, “Sometimes people don’t report domestic cases because of the fear of reporting. Most of the cases are reported after the fact and sometimes there’s no reporting.”
Last year, Schwerzler said that the arrest rates for domestic abuse and assault-related incidents in Hibbing had gradually declined in the past three years. There were 89 domestic-related arrests between January and October of 2019, compared to 112 arrests for that period in 2018, and 125 in 2017.
Whether the number of domestic-related calls are going to increase in Hibbing, as they have in many other cities across the state and country, remains unknown. Officers are considering the effects of people in lockdown and are trying to keep a handle on the possibility of increased calls across the board.
“Our law enforcement agencies across the Northland have been preparing and being proactive to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Schwerzler said.
Resources
If you are in a crisis, Range Mental Health suggests calling 218.288.2100 or 844.772.4744 or texting MN to 741741.
National Domestic Violence Hotline 800−799−7233
Advocates for Family Peace Crisis Hotline 800−909−8336
If you have safe access online, visit:
In an emergency, always dial 9-1-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.