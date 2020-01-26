HIBBING — “I’ve been mayor for 10 years, and we’ve been asking you for a plan. We don’t have a plan.”
That is how Mayor Rick Cannata first addressed Hibbing Public Utilities management last week to kick-start a 2.5 hour Committee of the Whole meeting.
The heart of the animus between Cannata and Scott Hautala, the utility’s general manager, appears to lie in their inability to communicate with one another in a clear manner. The grudge match is nothing new to local residents who have long been confused by why the utility has trouble keeping its lights on and heat running.
The latest meeting took place after a string of power outages in the past two months. In December, the Hibbing Public Utilities main circuit control fuse failed and left 6,300 homes without power for more than two hours and steam for another six hours. Then in January, water leaked through the air handling unit on the Hibbing Public Utilities roof and onto the 13,800-volt switchgear in the electrical equipment room to cause a major circuit short. About 1,500 customers were left without power and heat. Traffic lights went dark. Businesses closed their doors. Restaurants stopped serving drinks and food. A day later, 300 customers endured the same issues for about half an hour.
Ratepayers did not shy away from expressing their frustrations on social media over the trio of recent power outages and the fact that they had to rely on the Hibbing Police Department for detailed updates. Many ended up calling the mayor, city councilors and even state legislators to complain about their short-lived but frustrating misfortunes.
“If I [expletive] up where I come from — pardon my language — I’d be fired,” Cannata said in the Council Chamber of the Hibbing City Hall on the night of Jan. 15. “The person in charge — where I come from — gets the chopping block.”
II.
To get a gist of what is happening here, one must travel back to 1994 when the state of Minnesota and Xcel Energy’s predecessor, Northern States Power Co. hashed out a deal that left the Minneapolis-based electrical services company to consider alternatives to nuclear power in exchange for expanding radioactive waste storage at its nuclear plant in Red Wing, Minn. One condition required Xcel to build or purchase power from wind farms and electricity from biomass plants by the end of 2002. Under the Laurentian Energy Authority, plants in Hibbing and Virginia partly converted to burn wood chips in 2007.
Xcel went on to approach the Minnesota Legislature in 2017 and successfully convinced politicians that biomass plants cost a lot more than wind power. The electrical utility company got the greenlight to end its biomass power contracts with several municipalities about a decade before they were set to expire. And former DFL Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton approved a new law that spring and made it so Xcel could back out early from power purchase agreements with the two plants on the Iron Range.
Aside from causing a political and environmental uproar that reverberated statewide, the law provided compensation for cities affected by the plants shutting down, including $142 million to the Laurentian, or about $57 million to Hibbing and Virginia each after the cities helped pay off remaining debt. That summer, the Laurentian and the utility commissions from Hibbing and Virginia OK’d the agreement and payments from the state’s Renewable Development Fund. In the fall, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved the arrangements.
Laurentian management told the Hibbing Daily Tribune last week that both city utilities received payments of about $31 million in 2018 and $12.4 million in 2019. They expected that each utility would get another $33 million or so through 2022.
III.
At this month’s Committee of the Whole meeting, Minnesota State Rep. Julie Sandstede, DFL-Hibbing, announced that she wanted to speak out “to resonant everything the mayor has just said,” before asking whether Hibbing Public Utilities commissioners and management had mismanaged the millions of dollars received from the Xcel buyout. “We’re three years down the road and we don’t have a plan,” she said. “We don’t have an idea. How are we becoming more efficient? Are we wasting our money? How are we making improvements? We need to be accountable for the money.”
Sandstede described how the Virginia Public Utilities Commission had moved on “clear plans” in the same time frame to mandate utility conversion from steam to natural gas for its ratepayers. “Virginia has a plan, but we’re not further ahead in Hibbing,” she said.
After the meeting, Bill Hafdahl, the finance director of both the Laurentian and Virginia Public Utilities, told the HDT during a phone interview that his city “tried reducing its steam system but were met with futile attempts” in 1988 and 1999. Then several years ago, the Virginia City Council and Virginia Public Utilities commissioners and management came together and agreed it was best for everyone if they stopped losing roughly $800,000 per year in the steam department. In 2017, the group began looking to already passed state legislation that enabled them to enact a “forced conversion” plan.
Currently, state statutes prevent the Hibbing Public Utilities from executing a “forced conversion” plan from steam to natural gas. Changes would require the city to garner two-thirds of resident approval in an estimated $40,000 special election. In the tailend of the 2019 Minnesota Legislature, the Hibbing City Council and the Hibbing Public Utilities tried to circumvent the need for an election and handed over a proposal to change state statute to Rep. Sandstede and State Sen. David Tomassoni, DFL-Chisholm. At that time, Tomassoni told the HDT he was doubtful there was enough time to pass the bill during the legislative session. He was right.
Meanwhile, Hafdahl said the sister utility to the east plans to turn off steam in the south side of town at the end of 2020 and the north side in 2021. On the surface, all things seem to be going according to plan. “The low prices of natural gas makes it hard for steam to compete and people are converting,” Hafdahl said. And Virginia Public Utilities management have been using their portion of the Xcel buyout to “reduce the steam system, pay for conversion to other commodities, mostly natural gas, provide loans for those being mandated and keeping our core steam district with substantial repairs and subsidize steam losses, among other things,” Hafdahl said. He added: “Plus, we’re looking at package-steam-boiler, electric street lighting and a solar project for this year.”
Last week in the Council Chambers, Sandstede faced Hautala, the Hibbing Public Utilities commissioners and management that sat behind him in the audience and told them that her constituents have been calling her to ask how they could convert from steam to natural gas. “I have no answer and we should have answers at this time,” she said. “I’m urging you to come up with a plan.”
Sandstede turned toward members of the Hibbing City Council seated before her. “If the PUC can’t, then we have to do something. This is on the backs of the ratepayers. I don’t want the state to be so prescriptive to take away local control.”
She then looked at the mayor. “I don’t know if it’s the squirrel’s fault anymore.”
The Council Chamber filled with reserved laughter. But the smiles were temporary, as focus switched over to exchanges between Cannata and Hautala, a physical manifestation of the ongoing lack of communication between the City Council and the Hibbing Public Utility.
Cannata searched the crowd for candidates for his so-called chopping block. “We’ve changed commissioners. Now I’m going to the top. Things have to change.” Cannata asked Hautala how long he has been with the Hibbing Public Utility. When the general manager answered five years, the mayor responded, “What happened in five years? It keeps getting worse, doesn’t it?”
IV.
In 2015, the Hibbing Public Utilities was generating energy from the Laurentian Energy Authority when it entered into an electrical contract with Minnesota Power of Duluth.
Three years later, in July 2018, the Hibbing Public Utilities Commission and management presented the Hibbing City Council with a 45-minute presentation on their latest report of their future challenges, including the loss of a revenue stream from Laurentian, a general trend of declining customers and poor condition of steam distribution. (At this meeting, Cannata grew frustrated with Hautala because the general manager did not — or apparently could not — tell him the cost of a megawatt. Hibbing’s City Administrator Tom Dicklich, a former utility commissioner, said that he had tried to get the answer for more than a year without any luck.) Former Utility Chair Pat Garrity would tell the city councilors that “as of today and in the next few years — and even in the next years past that — there is no elimination of steam. That’s a fact.”
Three months later, the Hibbing Public Utilities Commission voted to waive gas service application fees — after being jacked up from $200 to $800 to cover the costs of equipment, materials and labor — for customers who hoped to voluntarily convert from steam to natural gas.
In June 2019, commissioners started publicly considering expanding the incentive program to give the same option to customers using fuel oil, wood and propane. When the HDT asked Hautala his view of the steam system, he replied, “The recommendation that has been made is that our system is too large to repair. … It’s too expensive to replace our steam system to make it state of the art. In certain areas we have more losses than we have sales. … There is another utility that is economic; it’s revenues are more than its cost — and that’s gas.” (Jean Lane, the finance director of the Hibbing Public Utility, could not tell the HDT the cost of the average utility bill, saying, “We’re not there yet, but we’re moving in that direction. Hibbing has a unique situation in that not everyone receives or is able to receive the same services.”)
Then in October, after more than 15 months of negotiation, the Hibbing Public Utilities Commission voted down a proposal for a new electrical contract with Minnesota Power, since it no longer matched the utility’s “capabilities, needs or desires to operate their power plant as a cogeneration facility when it deems appropriate,” Hautala wrote in a letter to city councilors. In his letter, Hautala considered it wise to run the course of the Minnesota Power contract through 2024 instead of committing to them through 2030. Hautala and others considered this the best offer Minnesota Power would pitch them. It was a good offer and turned out “far better” than previous ones, he said, but it could be best “to perform a request for proposal, either individually as HPU, or as part of NEMPA, which is part of Northeast Minnesota Power Agency, to determine what the market will provide for 2025-2039 energy.”
Last week, in response to questions from Hibbing’s mayor, Hautala reiterated his beliefs and shared that “the Minnesota Power deal as provided is not in Hibbing Public Utilities’ best interest” and he remains interested in seeking out “wholesale suppliers” to find ways to pay cheaper rates for energy in the upcoming years.
The mayor was under the impression that the general manager botched a potential deal. Cannata asked, “Would you go back to Minnesota Power?” Hautala replied, “I had meetings with individual Minnesota Power representatives and asked if it would change the contract and they said ‘No’ to me.’”
V.
“So, how much money is left from the money thrown away?” Cannata asked Hautala referring to the Xcel buyout. “I’m not talking as a mayor. I’m talking as a taxpayer. That’s just a waste of money when you had time to do this.”
Cannata circled, saying, “I want the commission to go back to their next meeting and look at chopping heads, starting with you and Jean Lane and Dan Chase.” (Chase is the director of electrical services.)
Hautala dodged the statement and replied, “Where’s the money? Most is still in the bank…”
City Councilor Jennifer Hoffman Saccoman chimed in, “In the bank? Can you provide examples of tangible things that you spent it on?”
VI.
Among many projects, the Hibbing Public Utilities in 2019 upgraded the odorizer at the town border station, installed 184 new gas services for commercial and residential customers, embarked on a gas main extension project and improved steam metering at the power plant, according to utility reports. The utility also purchased $6.5 million of future gas through April 2026 and reduced air emission fees with solid fuel usage and less steam output by nearly $29,000 less in 2020 compared to 2019.
At a recent Commission meeting, Lane presented a long discussed option: increase rates or continue to operate in the red. Commissioners voted unanimously to take parts of Lane’s recommendation and bump up water rates by 5 percent for 2020, beginning with February’s bill (for January’s usage) to try and cushion that utility’s operating loss.
All agreed no increase to gas, which is profitable, but that’s where the all-on-board accords ceased. A divided vote passed to increase residential electric rates by 2 percent. Commissioners quickly discarded Lane’s suggestion to do the same with commercial customers. She then posed a 9 percent increase to the steam utility, which is responsible for utility’s biggest operating loss. At that, a vote to leave steam rates the same failed, followed by another failed vote to increase by 6 percent and another failed vote to increase by the recommended 9 percent. The end result? Steam rates will stay the same — for now.
VII.
Here are snippets of conversation during the Committee of the Whole meeting.
A.
City Councilor Hoffman Saccoman: “Can the Hibbing Public Utilities hurt the city’s bond rating?”
City Administrator Tom Dicklich: “Yes, everything the utility does… They fail financially, eventually it comes back to affect us,” But I have no authority to micro-manage the PUC.” (The City of Hibbing appoints the Hibbing Public Utility Commission, which oversees the decisions of the utility management.)
Hautala: “I think it’s premature to say the bond rating is affected.”
Dicklich: “If you guys make financial decisions that directly affects us.”
B.
Cannata: “Hour after hour [during a power outage], we have no answers. When someone calls us, what do we tell them?”
Hautala: “You can direct their calls to me.”
C.
City Councilor Justin Fosso: “One thing we need is better communication between the HPU and the City Council.”
Hautala: “We’ve had 46 power outages in 2019.”
Fosso: “That seems like a lot.”
Hautala: “Well, we averaged 48 power outages in each of the last 10 years.”
Fosso: “That doesn’t help.” (The councilor moved on to read comments ratepayers posted on Facebook during the latest power outage: “The number of power outages we’ve been having remind me of the time I served in Baghdad.”)
D.
Hautala: “Are we better off in 2020 than we were in 2019? Yes we are.”
Cannata: “Everytime you get done speaking, it’s like you pit the commission against the council and you smell like a rose. … Someone’s head should be rolled.”
Hautala: “My intention is to provide truth to the commission and the facts to the council.”
Cannata: “I’ve had [10 years] as mayor. I’ve had problems with the PUC. It’s getting worse.”
VIII.
An hour and a half into the Committee of the Whole meeting, Hibbing Public Utilities Commission Chair Dave Rian got up to address the city councilors at the podium, but Cannata waved for him to sit back down and instead asked utility employees to talk about their concerns over the loss of employees due to attribution from 75 to 69 over the past year.
“I don’t feel like we’re lost at the utility,” said Shawn Cox, a utility employee for 15 years. “There’s still hope.” But for now, he said, the utility’s management has been using “scare tactics” by naming labor costs as a reason for leaving jobs vacant when employees retire. “There’s not a worker that wants to be here if it’s detrimental to the ratepayer. The utility is cutting its own throat.” He told city councilors that his grandfather worked there from 1955-85 and he hoped his daughter would get on one day. “I don’t want to see this go.”
Andy Kingsbury, another utility employee, told city councilors that he was anxious about more job cuts. “As workers, we’re hearing 60, 50, 30.” He explained, “I look at Jean Lane and Scott Hautala and I say, ‘How in the hell are you going to do a job with 30 people?’ Half of us don’t even know if we’ll have a job in the next couple of years.” Kingsbury was not alone in expressing his fear of retaliation for expressing from the utility management he nicknamed “the regime.” City Administrator Dicklich told him to “reach out to us” if he gets told about a write-up coming down the line.
Chris Adams, yet another utility employee, told city councilors he “thought it was the best thing that happened to him when he landed a job here seven years ago.” He continued, “But now I’m just miserable and never in my life been around more miserable people in my life. It’s so hard to go to work. It’s absolutely unbelievable. Would you want your son or daughter to buy a house here when you don’t know what the rates are? Would you come here for business? No one knows what to do because of the management we have.”
IX.
Rian did get his chance to address the city councilors. “No way we're shutting down steam power,” he said. “Now, back to focusing on core steam area.”
“You’re saying you’re not shutting down the steam system?” Cannata immediately asked, emphasizing every word.
“We’re not shutting down the steam system,” Rian answered. “Yes, we need to reduce and make it efficient, but we’re not going to shut it down.” Rian turned to the media and told the HDT to put that answer in the daily newspaper.
X.
In the end, the mayor considered the workers’ comments and asked how the Hibbing Public Utility could not fill positions yet hire Chase as the director of electrical services last year.
“You have a problem with morale down there and the workers, huh?” he asked the general manager.
Hautala slipped the rhetorical jab. “The No. 1 reason for outages in Hibbing is equipment failure.”
On the mayor’s left side, City Councilor John Schweiberger countered that “preventative maintenance stops equipment failure.”
And that was the setup for Chase to be invited to speak at the podium — after several wave offs — where he spent nearly half hour diligently describing the cause-and-effect of the latest power outages.
“One thing I haven’t gotten from the City Council is a phone call,” Chase said.
