Hello library lovers!

While you can’t check items out from the library right now, there are many online resources available. You can also sit on the bench in front of the library or park in front of the building and access our wifi!

Many free online resources are available from the Arrowhead Library System Website www.alslib.info. Some resources do require a library card, if you don’t have a library card fill out an application online - tinyurl.com/ALSCard

OverDrive - Free eBooks and eAudiobooks to learn a new craft or find a recipe as well as find great books for all ages! arrowhead.overdrive.com

RBDigital - Online magazines - from 4Wheel to American Girl to the Beer Connoisseur to Family Handyman and even a surprise collection of classic eAudiobooks from Mutiny on the Bounty to Pinocchio! https://arrowheadmn.rbdigital.com/

HomeworkHelp! - provides great resources to support students from elementary to college with online quizzes and live tutors!

JobNow - update your resume or practice interview techniques with live job coaches

eBooksMn - Free access to books for anyone living in Minnesota by Minnesota authors or publishers - Go to ebooksmn.org

Check out the Friends of the Hibbing Public Library Facebook page for a new online resource every day! - www.facebook.com/hibbingfriends

Library Ty’s Word of the Week

Kohl

Kohl is an ancient eye cosmetic, traditionally made by grinding and distilling stibnite. It is widely used in the Middle East, the Mediterranean, South Asia, and Africa as eyeliner to contour and darken the eyelids and as mascara for the eyelashes. Islamic alchemists invented al-kohl, or alcohol, by distilling spirits in a similar way.

This week’s

column submitted

by Tyler

Pulkkinen

Library Lead,

Hibbing Public

Library

