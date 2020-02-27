HIBBING — The Hibbing Historical Society is scheduled to host the 2nd Annual Movie Matinee and Pot Luck event this weekend.
Curator Erica Larson Zubich says the museum plans to serve lunch on Saturday at noon in the downstairs dining room of the Hibbing Memorial Building, and then show a one-hour film at 1 p.m. in the Little Theater.
In an email, Zubich noted that movies will feature the following subjects:
1. Logging in Minnesota. This particular footage is really quite amazing!!
2. Parades in North and South Hibbing, along Third Avenue and then Howard Street.
3. Men and women’s drum and bugle corps.
4. St. Louis County Fair
5. Bennett Park Zoo, Greenhouse, and other buildings
6. 40th Anniversary Homecoming Celebration (1933)
7. Mining operations on the edge of North Hibbing
8. Winter sports, including ski jumping (1927).
Zubich also thanked Pam Angen and Paul Aubin for allowing the Historical Society to obtain these Hibbing historical treasures.
The museum accepts free will donations to digitize more movies for the future until we run out of material to digitize.
