HIBBING — Televisions, newspapers, and the internet are all sources of disseminating information. The information may be factual, fictitious, speculative, and opinionated from many sources worldwide.
All communication avenues have an overwhelming amount of news related to COVID-19. Here, the Hibbing Daily News talked with medical professionals in the community to filter out the noise and provide accurate information.
What is COVID-19?
COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a newly identified coronavirus discovered in China in December 2019. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses. Some coronaviruses cause illnesses in people, and others only circulate among animals. Rarely do animal coronaviruses evolve and infect people. The virus causing COVID-19 may have emerged from an animal source, and it is now able to spread from person-to-person.
HOW DOES IT SPREAD?
The virus is thought to spread between people who are in close contact (within about six feet) through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. It may also spread when one person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touches their mouth, nose or eyes. However, this is not thought to be the main way the virus is transmitted.
WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?
This coronavirus causes mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Evidence suggests that the incubation period is between 2-14 days.
What can Iron Rangers do to stay safe and healthy?
Education and prevention are critical factors in the effort to keep the community free from contracting and spreading COVID-19.
Local healthcare facilities are working together to minimize the spread of the disease that has taken over the media, interrupted lives, and that has caused panic amongst Americans of all ages.
In Hibbing, Dr. Pete Olsen, the vice president of medical affairs at Fairview Range and Sherry Burg, chief nursing officer say that "M Health Fairview has been coordinating with the Center of Disease Control (CDC) and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) even before COVID–19 reached the United States and is providing clear leadership and direction to its facilities, including Fairview Range, on the best approach to screening and caring for patients with COVID–19.” They added, “Fairview Range has a dedicated COVID–19 Task Force that is keeping all employees up-to-date and coordinating with M Health Fairview as we care for our community."
Todd Scia, the clinic Manager at St. Luke's Hibbing Family Medical Center, says, "We have a protocol in place to reduce the risk of employees and patients from contracting and spreading the virus." He added, " on a local level we are working with local facilities such as Fairview Range and have a plan in place to provide the most effective and efficient patient care if needed."
How can the general public differentiate COVID-19 symptoms vs. Influenza symptoms?
At Fairview Range, Olsen and Burg shared that signs and symptoms of COVID–19 and influenza A/B demonstrate significant overlap requiring testing to differentiate between the two illnesses with the most common symptoms being fever over 101 degrees, cough and tiredness. Individuals should seek medical attention when experiencing fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.
DIAGNOSIS & TESTING
Fairview Range
According to Olson and Burg, Fairview Range has the most current screening processes in place and has implemented curbside testing to further prevent the spread of upper respiratory infections, including COVID–19.
Patients are encouraged to log in to OnCare.org or contact Fairview Mesaba Clinic Nurse Triage Line at 218-362-6682 if they have upper respiratory infection signs or symptoms within 14 days following direct contact with someone with confirmed COVID–19.
Patients should only present to curbside testing if they have been directed from OnCare or after a provider phone visit. Patients can use the OnCare online clinic to be evaluated for COVID-19 or upper respiratory infection symptoms with no out-of-pocket costs.
St. Luke's Family Medical Center
According to Scia, testing is limited to symptomatic patients who have traveled or have been exposed to an individual with the disease.
If patients have questions regarding symptoms they have, they should consider utilizing an eCare visit. Patients can initiate at www.slhduluth.com/ecare.
eCare visits are typically $30. Visits regarding COVID-19 are free (up to two per user) by using the code COVID19.
TREATMENT
There is no antiviral treatment yet recommended for COVID-19.
People with COVID-19 may receive supportive care to help relieve symptoms. Supportive care consists of rest, oral fluids such as soup broth and sports drinks containing electrolytes, Tylenol and ibuprofen, and continued monitoring of symptoms.
Patients may be asked to self-quarantine at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Patients are urged not to go to the clinic or urgent care unannounced. They should contact the provider's office ahead of time.
PREVENTION
No vaccine is currently available for the coronavirus causing COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid exposure through simple precautions.
Prevention steps include:
•Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
•Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not readily available.
•Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
•Cover your cough and sneeze. Maintain a distance of at least three feet from people coughing and sneezing.
•When ill, self-isolation, will prevent community spreading of communicable diseases.
When/who should wear face masks?
The World Health Organization recommends only wear a mask if you are ill with Covid-19 symptoms or caring for someone who may have COVID-19. The most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to follow the prevention steps noted above.
Healthcare Systems Committed to the Community
Olson and Burg say the Hibbing community can support their efforts by avoiding unnecessary travel or group gatherings that have the potential to spread disease.
If a person has signs or symptoms of illness, they should log in to OnCare.org or contact the Fairview Mesaba Clinic Nurse Triage Line at 218-362-6682
Scia stresses how important it is to follow the current guidelines and processes that are in place. He reminds the community that by following the procedures, this will keep the staff and patients in all facilities safe, and the staff can continue to continue to care for patients that present with an acute or chronic illness.
"We care about our staff, patients, and the community," Scia said.
Due to the nature of this issue, information is continually changing. As new developments emerge, the public can visit the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) or Centers for Disease Control (CDC) websites for the latest information on COVID-19.
Current visitor restrictions
Fairview Range
•Visitors are limited to one.
•Only one person may accompany a patient to the hospital, clinic or urgent care.
•The number of visits should be limited.
St. Luke's Hibbing Family Medical Center
•Those who accompany patients to the clinic should not be sick. If a sick person accompanies a patient, they should wait in their vehicle.
Essentia Health Hibbing was not available for comment. According to their website, Essentia Health hospitals and caregivers are trained to manage emerging infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, with a high level of care and compassion.
Essentia Health encourages patients to start an E-visit via MyHealth, which provides 24/7 access to connect to an Essentia Health Care Team without requiring you to leave home. Patients can start their E-Visit online, or if they are an existing Essentia patient and have a MyHealth account, they can access the service via the portal. An E-visit for COVID-19 screening is available free of charge.
Patients can call their provider if they are concerned about COVID-19 symptoms or if they are unable or unwilling to connect via MyHealth.
Editor’s Note: Information included in this article is up to date as of Saturday, March 14, 2020.
