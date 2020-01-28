Hibbing girl to speak at Habitat for Humanity dinner

HIBBING — More than two years after Nakoya Zozgornik and her mom, Paula, moved into their Habitat for Humanity home in Hibbing, the 8-year-old continues to draw pictures for staff.
In fact, the Cherry School third grader’s depiction of those who work at the North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity office in Virginia was featured on the front of the affiliate’s 2019 Christmas card sent out to supporters across the Iron Range.
Nakoya will be honored, again, at the annual NSLCHFH winter dinner and silent auction fundraiser set for Jan. 31 at the Mountain Iron Community Center.
She will be the youngest speaker at the affiliate’s biggest fundraiser of the year when she and Paula Zozgornik tell their Habitat story.
“It’s the first time we’ve had a child” doing the keynote, said Susan Garrett, NSLCHFH community relations manager. Listening to the featured family’s story at the event is always a tearjerker for attendees, she says.
And this fundraiser is a special one.
It is celebrating the 100th family served by NSLCHFH, which was established in 1995.
Five builds are planned for the 2020 season — two in Gilbert, two in Hibbing, and one in Ely — pushing the number of families served in 15 Range communities past the 100th mark. This is the first time the affiliate is building in Gilbert, Garrett noted.
The logo designed for the celebration shows the number “100” with terms making up each numeral.
The “1” consists of “Habitat words,” such as “home,” “warmth,” “security,” “stability,” “shelter,” “self-reliance,” “hope,” “faith,” and “family.”
The first zero displays last names of partner families, and the second zero incorporates the communities served, from Hibbing to Virginia, Buhl to Biwabik, Tower to Babbitt.
The dinner is consistently a “sell-out” event, Garrett said. Thus, NSLCHFH added 50 seats this year. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP by today (866-749-8910; habitat@nslchfh.org; or at the office at 5558 Enterprise Drive N.E., Virginia). However, with the extra seats, there may be openings past the deadline.
Tickets are $40 per person, with proceeds benefitting the local community and Habitat’s mission’s of providing a “hand up” via safe, modest, energy-efficient, affordable houses for families in need.
Despite a snowstorm the evening of the dinner last year, attendees raised nearly $27,000, Garret said, adding that the goal is to pull in $30,000 this year.
A social hour will kick off the night starting at 5 p.m., followed by a “gourmet plated dinner” at 6 p.m., prepared by chefs Keith Haasl and Habitat homeowner Phyllis Rayton, and served by students from youth groups across the Iron Range.
There will be live music, games, raffles and the silent auction. Prizes donated by area businesses and individuals include a $900 Traeger grill, a blue topaz ring, theater tickets, “experience” packages, and handmade items.
Life has changed dramatically since Nakoya and her mom moved into their Habitat home in 2017, Paul Zozgornik said Tuesday afternoon at the NSLCHFH office, where she cleans once a week.
She and her daughter had been living in an uninsulated trailer home in Forbes with a faulty furnace, and one winter morning woke up to 30-degree temperatures.
Zozgornik said she also thinks the home had mold, which was making her daughter sick.
Once in their new home, Nakoya began to thrive physically and mentally. “Her grades improved,” and “I didn’t have to worry” that the family’s home environment was unhealthy, Zozgornik said.
The mother and daughter will share more details of their Habitat experience at the dinner.
“Nakoya is a pistol,” Garrett said. Another of the third grader’s drawing of the Habitat staff — showing Garrett jumping off the ground — is proudly displayed on a wall at the office.
Garrett said she will always remember Nakoya’s words during a celebration of the family’s new home.
Nakoya was 6 years old at the time, and when Garrett asked if anyone else had something to say, the child piped up, exclaiming: “Welcome to my home!”
