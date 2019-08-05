There’s a party going on in Hibbing’s Bennett Park and you’re invited. Feel free to come as you are, bring your neighbors and don’t worry about bringing a dish to share — the Hibbing Police Department is hosting and they’ll be serving basic barbecue fare that’s always a crowd-pleaser.
Tuesday, Aug. 6, is National Night Out — an annual event that runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and is free to attend.
“We want our community members to know that we as police officers are no different than anyone else — we just have a job to do that sometimes can be difficult,” Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey said. “The community is our biggest support system and we want to get them behind us as much as possible. We want the public to know that they can approach us at any time with any questions or concerns they have or if they just want to socialize with us.”
According to National Night Out, the annual community-building campaign dates back to 1970 with a single volunteer patrolling his neighborhood, helping with patrol dispatch, and writing newsletters about the success in the neighborhood. By 1981, this same volunteer established the National Association of Town Watch which provided law enforcement agencies and community watch groups with information and resources to stay informed and motivated. The first National Night Out in 1984 involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states.
“There have always been small community block parties in Hibbing in years past,” HPD Investigator Rachael Shiek explained, “but the first time the Hibbing Police Department and the City of Hibbing combined efforts to do something on a larger scale was August 2016.
“We all thrive when businesses, individuals, local officials, police and neighborhoods communicate effectively with one another,” Shiek stated in a press release about the event. “The bond that is created through simple conversation over a plate of food is powerful and I have little doubt that the neighbors who regularly participate in National Night Out have a much stronger relationship with law enforcement than those who do not.”
Shiek, who’s been the powerhouse behind this event since its inception has seen the fruits of her labor pay off. “It seems that it has helped people to get to know the officers and to get kids and adults talking to them,” Shiek said. “We get a lot of information from our community members that ultimately helps us solve crimes.”
Shiek credits Hibbing City Counselor and Hibbing Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Hoffman-Saccoman and Lynn Erkelenz, Marketing Consultant at Midwest Communications as her other anchors in the three-member steering committee. “We’ve been going out and talking to volunteers to see if they’d like to have an info table with handouts, or to donate money to help purchase food or get involved in other ways.”
Community response has been fantastic—the event has grown every year as more and more community organizations join in on the fun. “We have more and more hospitals, chemical health advocates, mental health and physical health professionals joining in,” Shiek listed. “Plus information on how to burglar-proof your home, school safety and more.”
New this year will be free Child ID kits. Shiek explained these kits will give parents a powerful tool to provide law enforcement if the unimaginable ever happened. “Sargeant Ronchetti will be fingerprinting the kids and then the parents will have the cards to keep and add important information to—like birthmarks and scars, things like that—and then you can also take it to the dentist for dental information and then parents can file it away in their safe,” Shiek said.
A couple other new fun events will be happening in and around the park as well. “There will be more signs for handicap parking along Third Avenue,” Shiek said. There will also be continual bus service from the Memorial Building Parking lot to Bennett Park. “We realize that some people have had to walk long distances from where they’ve parked to get to the main pavilion and are hoping the buses will shorten that walking distance.”
Shiek continued, “We also have the police side by side to help quickly transport people across the grass to the pavilion.”
Hibbing’s most recognized referee-umpire Babe Glumac will be there to referee a water balloon toss and the Sunrise Bakery has donated donuts for kids to try eating donuts off a string. K-9 Chase will be doing a couple of demonstrations, and there will be face painting and balloon animals. The city band will be performing at 6:00 p.m. With all the scheduled events, there will be plenty of opportunities to meet new people and reconnect with old friends.
Shiek couldn’t estimate exactly how many hours she’s put into planning for NNO this year, but credits the entire Police Department with helping to make sure it’s a success. “We’ve had 100 percent participation from the department,” Shiek said. “Some of them won’t be able to physically be there on Tuesday, but they’ve been working in the background, hauling water, filling goodie bags and things like that.” Some officers on-duty will be there in full uniform, while others might be in street clothes. “A lot are volunteering to come, even if they’re not scheduled to work,” she added.
“We have a great group of officers that truly care about the community and the citizens that live here,” Estey said. “For most of us this our hometown and we want it to be a safe and welcoming community to live in.”
