HIBBING — The most robust street food vending city on the Iron Range will once again be able to buy foot-long Fraboni sausage, gyros, shaved ice, cotton candy, popcorn and all the lemonade and pop available. Earlier this week, the Hibbing City Council greenlighted street vending within city limits during a time when the state has been seeking ways to reopen struggling food businesses amid the economic toll of the coronavirus.
Earlier this week in Hibbing, the city council weighed a myriad of safety topics when tackling the issue of whether to approve permit applications for local vendors Cappy’s Kettle Corn, Greekfoods II and Schweiby’s Concessions to begin serving food in June. A motion to OK the permits were brought forth by Councilor Tim Harkonen with support from Councilor John Schweiberger, whose father runs one of the vendors in question.
Councilor Jennifer Hoffman-Saccoman asked the councilors whether they should discuss the agenda item at the upcoming Committee-of-the-Whole meeting. She cited Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove, paraphrasing his statement that “businesses that are reopening, they have to have a COVID-19 preparedness plan in place.
“If this is going to be our new normal during this time period, what do we need to do to make sure that our citizens are safe and our vendors,” Hoffman-Saccoman said. “Do we want to want to talk about maybe having a written policy that we expect our vendors to have plastic gloves? Do we expect our vendors to have a mask? Or social distancing? To have it all spelled out.” She posed the hypothetical situation of vendors not abiding by such guidelines. “Do we pull their licenses?” she said. “I’m wondering if we should talk more about this to get a better understanding of what is our new norm.”
The councilor’s airing of questions follow Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz extension of the state’s stay-at-home order until May 18 as well as the easing of restrictions on retail businesses and other non-critical businesses to enable them to resume operations with curbside pick-up. The governor has also signed an executive order to allow vendors at at least six highway truck stops, a move kicking off the month of May as the start to food truck season.
The reopening of businesses during a rise in coronavirus cases statewide has triggered heated debates from state and local officials trying to navigate questions regarding the safety of employees and customers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Protection in April began recommending that people wear cloth face masks in public where social distancing can be difficult. Several states including Illinois mandated that the public wear masks when buying food and shopping. The state of Minnesota has not adopted such rules, but the governor has been encouraging residents to wear masks as a part of a safe effort to reopen businesses and state officials are suggesting that workers wear masks and gloves. Many Big Box stores like Target and Walmart and local grocers have been requiring employees to wear masks.
In Hibbing, the recent comments from Hoffman-Saccoman sparked a half hour debate among local elected officials and staff during the latest city council teleconference meeting Wednesday.
Councilor Justin Fosso asked whether the city had already approved other vendors for permits. City Administrator Tom Dicklich answered that these three applications would be the first issued after council suspended all peddler’s licenses through the month of April and planned to consider each license application on a case-by-case basis. Council Executive Assistant Candie Seppala said that she spoke with the vendors and could package a plan for the council to address health precautions. “We have to cover our basis,” Mayor Rick Cannata chimed in. “We don’t know what’s going to happen. I know in Grand Rapids, they're just starting to explode with their cases. I don’t know what these other towns are doing.”
When asked for his advice, City Attorney Andy Borland spoke up over the phone and explained that the state of Minnesota has put in conditions regarding social distancing and “given direction to certain stores to remain open or reopen, they’ve also said specifically that they aren’t really enforcing those; they’re asking that businesses and the people that are using it to do that.” He said the council could require vendors to prepare plans and that act would be more restrictive than what the state has done, so far.
Schweiberger jumped into the conversation and offered that he “wouldn’t have a problem if we had some type of guideline that they would be expected to go by as far as wearing the masks while they’re out there.” He acknowledged that local restaurants are not required to do so, but “out here it’s more of an uncontrolled environment.”
Harkonen, who made the initial motion, asked Borland whether the council could include a line in the peddler’s applications that vendors must wear masks while selling products in the city. After Borland said it is within the council’s purview, Harkonen moved to amend the applications to add that the peddler’s must wear masks when serving their food and drinks to the public and mark off the 6-foot distancing outdoors.
The rapid fire of back-and-forth among councilors and staff briefly slowed when Saccoman-Hoffman circled back to her original question of whether food vendors should provide the city with prepared plans.
“I mean there’s more than just the masks,” Saccoman-Hoffman said. “What about plastic gloves? What about making sure that we have guidelines set up for sanitizing? Are they going to have sanitizer…? I think it’s a little bit more than just wearing a mask and, again, is it on the vendor to make sure that people are going to social distance and they have a marked 6-feet then?” She added, “What would happen if we had more time to discuss it more fully? I’m all for people to try and make money, but I want to make sure we do it right and we have our basis covered to provide a safe environment for our vendor and the community.”
Councilor Jay Hildenbrand opined that he did not want the city to be more strict with peddlers than restaurants doing curb-side pick-up. “So now we’re going to be more restrictive to peddlers? I don’t know if I agree with that.” Councilor James Bayliss backed Hildenbrand, saying he “fielded some complaints from citizens about restaurants and people selling food in town and not using certain things and my response to them has always been it’s not really the city’s job to tell them how to run their business.” He continued, “People have a choice to go to these places or not....Some simple precautionary measures or expectations are fine, but I agree with Councilor Hildenbrand that we shouldn’t be overregulating what they’re doing above and beyond what we’re asking restaurant owners to do.”
Fosso finished the meal of debate to agree with his fellow councilors, saying the answer to whether restaurant employees or peddlers should wear masks should be left up to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The roll call was announced and the council voted 4-3 to shoot down the motion for food vendors to wear masks and mark off distancing. Councilors Harkonen, Schweiberger and Bayliss voted in favor of the motion.
Immediately after the roll call, Baliss asked the city attorney whether the council could entertain a new version of the motion. After receiving approval from the attorney, the mayor suggested once again to table the peddler’s applications for the working session.
Harkonen said that the council was at “a sticking point” and he could make a motion to remove the amendment for food vendors to wear masks. Cannata said he would “rather have some restrictions than none,” but Hildenbrand went on anyway to make the motion to okay the licenses without stipulations. Bayliss seconded the motion.
Hoffman-Saccoman weighed in, saying “that not even having a minimum of safety via masks or gloves, I’m very concerned for everyone’s safety at this time.” Hildenbrand defended his motion. Although he agreed with the need to keep the community safe, he stated “we can’t keep putting added restrictions on I don’t think; they have to go by what the state allows, so I don’t want to restrict everyone from making a living that we’re letting other businesses from doing curb-side.”
Hoffman-Saccoman reiterated that her initial questions were inspired by the state DEED commissioner recommending new businesses to have a preparedness plan before opening. “I look at this as a new business coming back in and it’s very clear they have to have social distancing practices set up, they have to have guidelines for cleaning, they have to have guidelines for sanitizing,” she said. “I may be overly cautious, but, again, it’s about keeping everybody safe.”
Ultimately the council passed the motion, 5-2. In effect, the council agreed that vendors will not need to prepare plans or wear masks or plastic gloves when serving local customers. Cannata and Hoffman-Saccoman were the only council members to vote against the matter.
