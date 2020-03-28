HIBBING — Mere months ago, terms like “social distancing” and “worldwide pandemic” were not part of the everyday vernacular. Usually this is the time of year when high school seniors look forward to graduation, college students swap spring break photos and many people ready the grill for summer cookouts and lazy beach days.
But since COVID-19 has arrived on shores around the globe, 2020 has been anything but ordinary.
This week, staff at Mental Health Minnesota, a St. Paul-based nonprofit advocacy and education organization, urged Minnesotans to take special care of their mental health as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases throughout the state continues to climb. For some, maintaining good mental health is easier said than done. Especially when it comes to the need for physical distancing.
Despite the conveniences of modern social networking, mental health practitioners have witnessed a steady increase in anxiety and stress levels as people are unsure how to cope in a world where the unknown has become the “norm.”
Shannah Mulvihill, executive director at Mental Health Minnesota, said in a recent press release that nationally online screenings for anxiety have jumped by nearly 20 percent over the last few weeks amid feelings of isolation and loneliness. “It’s essential that people take care of their mental health as well as their physical health at this time,” Mulvihill noted.
Ashley Rengstorf, a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker, is a psychotherapist at Creative Solutions Counseling 4 Kids in Hibbing. She specializes in adolescent and adult mental health. Many of Rengstorf’s clients are between the ages of 13-25, and inside her office, she’s seen a spike in concerns from community members regarding the health crisis.
“I have been talking with all of my clients about COVID-19 and am finding that the trends in what they are feeling are changing quickly,” Rengstorf told the Hibbing Daily Tribune earlier this week. “I have heard a lot of people feeling more irritable — which is a symptom of anxiety — and this week, people seem to be talking about how this does not ‘feel real.’”
She added, “I anticipate a lot of people feeling lonely and isolated in the days and weeks to come as well. The financial impact of all of this is definitely creating worry for people, too.”
With the current atmosphere of panic, some experts worry about the potential long-term effects on mental health for youth who are bearing witness to it all. Even adults may feel ill-equipped about how to handle the new uncertainties involved in everyday life — yet that doesn’t have to translate into a loss of hope.
This week, Rengstorf shared five tips with the HDT on how parents and the community as a whole can pull together to help support each other and the younger generations.
1. Stay calm and remind your kids that they are safe.
“There is something very powerful about just saying, ‘You are safe, it is going to be okay. I’m here with you through this,’” Rengstorf said. “All people need others to help them co-regulate and remain calm, but this is especially true for children who are only learning how to regulate their emotions.” She explained that if adults panic, kids or teens will likely panic, too. The key is to model how to stay calm.
2. Practice acceptance of uncertainty.
“Ultimately, no expert on the planet can predict what the outcome of this is going to be,” she said. “We look to experts to give us a sense of certainty, so we can feel in control. Instead, I challenge you to have faith that things will work out.” Rengstorf points to Brené Brown, a researcher, author and speaker who defines faith as “a place of mystery, where we find the courage to believe in what we cannot see and the strength to let go of our fear of uncertainty.” Harnessing this idea, Rengstorf said parents can teach children “that it is okay to not know the answer to every question, and that things can still be okay.”
3. Limit your viewing of news and social media.
Rengstorf recommends setting a time limit for reading the news and to be a stickler for seeking out credible health sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control or the Minnesota Department of Health. And when the time limit is up, find something different to do. “Stick to sharing facts with your kids and be very selective of what ‘news’ you expose them to,” she said. “Young kids often feel helpless during times like this, so do not ask them to deal with problems they cannot solve.”
4. Listen to what your emotions are telling you.
“We have emotions for a reason — they are tools that tell us what actions we should take to care for ourselves,” Rengstorf noted. “If we feel hungry, we eat. If we feel tired, we sleep. So if you feel lonely, find a way to connect with someone, or watch a favorite TV show or movie that feels familiar.” When faced with boredom during these times, she suggested trying a new hobby or activity. And to combat feelings of helplessness, “do something healthy and safe that makes you feel in control.” Adults and children alike can benefit from this, and it can be as simple as taking a walk or trying an art project. “And remember, no emotions last forever — they can leave as quickly as they come.”
5. Understand there are going to be great lessons to be learned.
As Rengstorf put it, the country as a whole is going through a major trauma, and the greatest challenge of any trauma is to find the meaning in it. “We may not know the reason for all of this at this moment, but encourage your kids to remain curious about their emotions and the ‘why,’” she said, noting that this is the perfect time to practice gratitude, support the community and local businesses and build resiliency. “And most importantly, develop meaningful connections with those important to you,” she remarked. “Get back to what you value most and what you want to stand for.”
Staff at Mental Health Minnesota also made recommendations this week on how to cope mentally. In a press release, they stated that people should make a point of checking in on each other, whether through phone calls, social media or video chatting to help alleviate isolation. Reflect on what has helped reduce stress in the past and find news ways to incorporate those activities into a daily routine. Examples of this could be an online yoga class or a Facetime coffee date with friends.
Additionally, they suggested people who are new to working from home and homebound students should structure their day and get outside when they can, away from news and social media.
If you are concerned about your mental health, a free, anonymous mental health screening is available at www.mentalhealthmn.org and anyone who tests “positive for a mental health condition” will receive resources and information about next steps.
For more resources related to mental health and COVID-19 and social distancing, visit www.mentalhealthmn.org, or www.thriverange.org.
