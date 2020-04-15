Happy Birthday!

George Barnhill, left, waves to family and friends Tuesday evening as they sing Happy Birthday to him from the front lawn after driving by, honking and waving. Barnhill turned 81, and his family wanted to celebrate with him while still following the social distancing guidelines to avoid spreading COVID-19.

 Hannah White

