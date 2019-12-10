BEAR RIVER — At 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, the Bear River Lutheran Church will begin to wear its Christmas apparel. We will make the Sanctuary ready for the birthday of the King much as we would make it ready for a banquet with a royal host, by dressing it with its best apparel. We are mindful that, though it is not Christmas yet, it will be here very soon. Preparation for this beautiful season is not something that should be done for us. It is something that we should do ourselves. On this night of the Hanging of the Greens, each individual and family will share in the furnishing of the Bear River Church for the celebration of the birth of Christ.
While we sing together and decorate the church, not only will we explain the history of the symbols of these special seasons, but we will dedicate these symbols to the glory of God. Come and join with us as we prepare our church – and ourselves – for the wondrous celebration of the birth of our Savior. Following the service, “Coffee Ands” will be shared.
Celebrating Jesus’ birth will continue throughout the Advent Season during our weekly 10 a.m. Sunday worship times. Christmas Eve Candlelight Services will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. (Christmas Day will be a day for you to celebrate at home with friends and family.)
Hanging of the Greens, Sunday morning worship, Christmas Eve Worship... We have many wonderful things happening to celebrate the Birth of our Savior at Bear River Church, and we invite you to take part in any or all of them!
Bear River Church is located at 11141 Highway 22 in Bear River, three miles west of the intersection of Hwy. 5 and Hwy. 22 or 4 miles east of Hwy. 65. If you have any questions, please contact Gloria Hegg at 218-376-4673.
