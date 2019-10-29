Looking for a spooky good time this Halloween? Here are a few happenings taking place Thursday, Oct. 31:

Trick or Treat on the Street

Trick or Treat on the Street at downtown businesses on Howard Street and First Avenue from 3 to 5 p.m. Look for businesses with an orange “Trick or Treat” poster and pick up your sweet treats! Facebook Event: “Trick or Treat on the Street 2019”

Trick or Treat at Hillcrest

Come trick or treat and have hot cocoa and cookies from 3 to 5 p.m. at Hillcrest Suites, located on Hwy. 37.

Family Halloween Party at Mike’s Pub

Come enjoy a free family Halloween party with hot dogs, chips, prizes and candy from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Mike’s Pub on Howard Street.

Halloween Party in Cherry

The Cherry Rec. Board is hosting its annual Halloween party from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cherry Community Complex, located on Hwy 37. There will be candy, games, prizes, costume judging and refreshments. All area children Pre-K through sixth grade are welcome.

Fall Festival at Chisholm Assembly

There will be a free community Fall Festival from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Chisholm Assembly of God. Come for a free dinner, candy, pumpkin painting, carnival games, hayride, bonfire, corn crib and more! Everything is free! Wear your Halloween costume and bring the whole family! Open to everyone in the community! For kids 1 to 11 years old with a parent or adult. We're located at 430 Iron Drive in Chisholm right next to the Chisholm Inn & Suites.

Trunk-or-treat at Grace Lutheran

Grace Lutheran Church of Chisholm will be hosting a trunk-or-treat event, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the church parking lot. Emergency vehicles from the City of Chisholm will be on display. Grace Lutheran Church is located at 508 N.W. Ninth St. in Chisholm.

