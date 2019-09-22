Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking today

HIBBING — A groundbreaking for a Habitat for Humanity home that will go to a local family is set for 1 p.m. today at 308 25th St. East in Hibbing via the North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity. The groundbreaking marks the 30th family in Hibbing to receive a Habitat home and the 95th in the Iron Range area.
The public is invited to attend a short program. The future property owner, Samantha Grovenburg is expected to share how the home build will impact her and her daughters, Yukiko, 3, and Esmeralda, 1. At the end of the program, attendees can witness the family dig into their new foundation.
According to a press release from Habitat for Humanity, Grovenburg impressed the staff at Habitat when after learning that she didn’t qualify as a “Habitat partner family” due to low in come, she secured a different job with higher pay. As home construction gets underway, Grovenburg is excited to paint and enjoy a yard that she and her girls can play in or plant a small garden.
“It makes me so excited and happy to be able to have enough room for a kitchen table just to be able to sit down to dinner with my girls,” Grovenburg said, according to the press release.
In addition to volunteers, Habitat announced it will partner with Cliffs Foundation, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank and Essentia Health for funding.
North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity has been building affordable homes in Range community since 1995. The organization has sold homes to 90 families in 14 communities with families selections based on their need for housing and willingness to partner in the building of homes. The selected families must also demonstrate their ability to pay Habitat’s affordable mortgage.
To apply for the homeownership program, visit www.nslchfh.org.
