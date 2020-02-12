VIRGINIA — Three firearms were stolen in a burglary at Virginia Surplus in the early hours of Wednesday.
The Virginia Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the sporting goods store after the security alarm was activated at 4 a.m. to the business in the 100 block of 3rd Ave. N. in downtown Virginia.
Law enforcement reported finding forced entry at one of the business entrances. After clearing the scene, it was determined the suspect had fled prior to their arrival.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Virginia Police Department at 218-748-7511 during the week or to call 911 and request to speak with an officer.
