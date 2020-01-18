A gun control hearing hosted by the Minnesota Senate Public Safety and Judiciary Committee is set to hold gun control hearings on Tuesday in Hibbing. The move comes after Sen. Warren Limmer, committee chair, announced last month that the panel would hit the road to discuss plans for requiring background checks at the time of transfer of a firearm. Also up for discussion: allowing law enforcement to remove a person’s firearms if they’re believed to pose a danger to others or themselves. Here is a rundown of what to expect at Tuesday’s event.
What: Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety Finance and Policy to present an informational hearing. No votes will be taken, and no amendments will be considered.
When: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21
Where: The Crown Ballroom, 214 E Howard St. in Hibbing
Agenda
S.F. 2101, Sen. Eric Pratt (R): Judicially ordered firearms restrictions for abusing parties enforcement authorization (20 min.).
S.F. 434, Sen. Ron Latz (DFL): Firearms transfers and private party firearms transfers criminal background checks requirement (10 min. bill presentation; 20 min. support testimony; 20 min. opposition testimony; 10 min. committee discussion).
S.F. 436, Sen. Ron Latz (DFL): People posing a significant danger by firearm possession; law enforcement and family members court petition to prohibit possession authorization (10 min. bill presentation; 20 min. support testimony; 20 min. opposition testimony, 10 min. committee discussion).
S.F. 748, Sen. Mark Koran (R): Right to carry firearms without a permit (10 min. bill presentation; 20 min. support testimony; 20 min. opposition testimony; 10 min. committee discussion).
S.F. 72, Sen. Carrie Ruud (R): Use of force in defense of home and person law clarification (10 min. bill presentation; 20 min. support testimony; 20 min. opposition testimony; 10 min. committee discussion).
S.F. 2596, Sen. Paul Anderson (R): Firearms transfer to persons ineligible to possess firearms penalties increase (20 min.).
To learn more, visit https://www.senate.mn/schedule/index.php?date=2020-1-21
