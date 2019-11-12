CHISHOLM – Drama students from Chisholm High School and Hibbing High School plan on pulling out all the stops for the opening of their fall musical.
Curtains open for their production of “Grease” at 7 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday, and 2 p.m. on Saturday. All three performances are taking place at the Chisholm High School Auditorium.
This is the first time that CHS and HHS students have worked together on a musical drama production. The unique collaboration came about a couple of months ago, when administrators from both schools proposed the idea as an answer to an unfilled drama director position at HHS.
The HHS drama director resigned in August, and a subsequent search lacked qualified applicants. A month later, the Chisholm School Board approved a proposal for HHS students to join the CHS Drama Club for the fall musical. At that time, there was some concern raised about the impact to Chisholm students aired from Chisholm students and parents.
The production is now being directed by CHS Drama Coach Megan Zubich and co-directed by CHS Assistant Drama Coach Katrina Swalby. There are about 60 students in the cast and crew, with additional students from the two drama classes at HHS assisting with sets and publicity.
When asked about working with the large number of students at a rehearsal last week, Zubich said, “It’s good.” That became apparent when the cast took to the stage during that same rehearsal, singing and dancing to a musical number. The same held true when they then ran some lines from the different scenes.
Background on Grease
“Set in the iconic time of the 1950s, this award nominated musical will put you back to a time of greasers, drive-in movie theaters and hopping beats of your local sock hop,” student-cast member Owen Lewis wrote in a press release. “Follow a story that will put you right back to your high school days as you attempt to balance hanging with friends, working at the corner store and going out with your main squeeze.”
Lewis added: “If you want to see a musical that is known as one of the best of its kind, then Grease is highly recommended.”
Meet the cast
The leading roles of Danny Zuko and Sandy Dumbrowski are played by Jonah Giermann and Emma Podlogar, two CHS seniors.
The “Pink Ladies” are as follows: Rizzo is played by Barbara Coward, a Chisholm senior; Marty is played by Jaden VonBrethorst, a Hibbing junior; French is played by Jazzy Martin, a Chisholm freshman; and Jan is played by Jessalyn Vesel, a Chisholm junior.
The "Burger Palace Boys” are as follows: Kenickie is played by Zach Quirk, a Chisholm junior; Sonny is played by Lewis, a Hibbing senior; Doody is played by Drew Aldrich, a Chisholm freshman; and Roger is played by Bay Yukich, a Chisholm junior.
Tickets for Grease are available at the door. Cost is $6 for adults, $4 for students and seniors.
