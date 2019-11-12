Students from Chisholm High School and Hibbing High School get ready to perform Grease on the stage of the CHS Auditorium. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 14 and 15. There is also a matinee at 2 p.m. on Nov. 16.

The Pink Ladies pictured from left, are: Barbara Coward (Rizzo), Jaden VonBrethorst (Marty), Emma Podlogar (Sandy), and Jazzy Martin (Frenchy). Not pictured is, Jessalyn Vesel (Jan).