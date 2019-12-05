ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Authorities are trying to piece together what happened at about 12:06 p.m. Tuesday when a northbound Canadian National Railway freight train struck an eastbound commercial truck about 25 miles southwest of Hibbing, killing a man.
Adam Eugene Newton, 40, of Grand Rapids, died after the crash at the intersection of Sax Road and Highway 7 in McDavitt Township, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning.
Sheriff’s deputies and McDavitt Township found Newton unconscious and lying in a ditch north of the intersection and attempted life support measures. Newton was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is still unclear what caused the crash and how it unfolded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.