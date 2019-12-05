ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Authorities are trying to piece together what happened at about 12:06 p.m. Tuesday when a northbound Canadian National Railway freight train struck an eastbound commercial truck about 25 miles southwest of Hibbing, killing a man.

Adam Eugene Newton, 40, of Grand Rapids, died after the crash at the intersection of Sax Road and Highway 7 in McDavitt Township, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies and McDavitt Township found Newton unconscious and lying in a ditch north of the intersection and attempted life support measures. Newton was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is still unclear what caused the crash and how it unfolded.

