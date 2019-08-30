GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation announced the opening of our 2019 Annual Grant Cycle in mid-July. The suspense for applications is September 15.
The Community Foundation has money for your project or program
Each year, the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation provides grants to groups and organizations that serve the people of the Greater Itasca Area. Applications are accepted online at the Annual Grant Cycle page through the Grants and Getting Help tab of our website at www.gracf.org. Applications are submitted by program, not by organization. In other words, each program for which you are requesting money should have a separate application. Most organizations will only submit one application. However, if you are an organization that provides food in Deer River and in Remer, you should submit two applications — one for your Remer program, and one for the program in Deer River.
Nonprofit organizations and charitable groups should apply
Any nonprofit organization in the Greater Itasca Area is welcome to apply. We consider the Greater Itasca Area to be Itasca County plus all of Hill City, Nashwauk, Keewatin, Remer, Blackduck, and Northome. If you are a nonprofit organization, or a group with a charitable program that offers activities or services to people in the Greater Itasca Area, we encourage you to apply for one or more grants.
What is your need?
The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation offers support for many different types of programs. Our tagline is “… joining charitable intentions with community need.” You tell us what you need, and we try to join, or match that need with the funds and donors at the Community Foundation.
Low Dollar, High Impact
The best grant applications are what we call “low dollar, high impact.” “The Nashwauk Area Community Fund supports the local community in ways that many people might not even be aware,” notes Sarah Copeland, Director of Grants and Programs at the Community Foundation. “A $500 grant from the Nashwauk Area Community Fund provided wood for the woodworking classes at school. Giving entire classrooms supplies to develop hands-on skills makes a huge impact on local students. Another great example of a low dollar, high impact grant from the Nashwauk Area Community Fund is where they provided for Wednesday Early Out lunches at the Library.”
The Nashwauk Area Community Fund provides large and small grants, all looking for how best to meet the needs of the Nashwauk Area. The Community Foundation’s Annual Grant Cycle is the time to voice your community need. Copeland continues, “What do you need? What idea do you have that will benefit the community? From young children to seniors, from books to community events — any nonprofit or charitable community group can apply for a grant. Go to the Community Foundation’s website at www.gracf.org to apply.”
Music, Arts, Environment, helping people, and more
The Community Foundation has different funds and resources from where we can provide support for your project or program.
• Fund for the Arts and the Betty Kauppi Music Fund provide small grants for all types of art and music activities for people to enjoy.
• Fund for the Environment provides small grants for projects that teach or protect our environment.
• Fund for Women provides small grants designed specifically for programs and activities that enhance and support the lives of local women.
• Nashwauk Area Community Fund provides grants to projects and programs that better the lives for families in the Nashwauk Area.
We have several funds that provide small and medium grants for programs helping people in need. However, you don’t need to figure out how your program fits. We’ll try to join your needs with the funds and donors at the Community Foundation. Just apply using our General Grant application. For more information, click on Annual Grant Cycle on the Grants and Getting Help tab of our website at www.gracf.org.
The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation has been connecting donors’ charitable intentions to community needs for over 25 years to make our Greater Itasca Area — and the world — a better place to live. We invite you to become part of the great work we do and to include us in the conversation with your financial or estate planner to answer the question “What good do you want your money to do?” For more information, visit our website at www.gracf.org or schedule a visit by calling (218) 999-9100.
