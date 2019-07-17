DULUTH — The College of St. Scholastica has announced graduate students whose degrees have been conferred for the Spring 2019 semester. They include the following local students:

Jenna Altobelli of Virginia. Altobelli graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree.

Michelle Schultz of Virginia. Schultz graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree.

Rebecca Tervo of Virginia. Tervo graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree.

Jordan Peratalo of Nashwauk. Peratalo graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.

Laura Emahiser of Hibbing. Emahiser graduated with a Master of Business Administration.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments