DULUTH — The College of St. Scholastica has announced graduate students whose degrees have been conferred for the Spring 2019 semester. They include the following local students:
Jenna Altobelli of Virginia. Altobelli graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree.
Michelle Schultz of Virginia. Schultz graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree.
Rebecca Tervo of Virginia. Tervo graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree.
Jordan Peratalo of Nashwauk. Peratalo graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.
Laura Emahiser of Hibbing. Emahiser graduated with a Master of Business Administration.
