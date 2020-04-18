EVELETH — Minnesota golf courses and driving ranges are reopened as of this morning after Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order Friday clearing the way for outdoor recreational activities to resume, even as coronavirus cases continue to sharply increase.
Walking, hiking, running, biking and driving for pleasure have been allowed under the Stay-at-Home orders provided people stayed at least 6 feet apart. Also included are bait shops, shooting ranges and game farms, public and private parks and trails, boating, marina services, dock installation and boat/off-highway vehicle sales (by appointment only).
Campgrounds and dispersed camping, outdoor recreational equipment retail stores, recreational equipment rental, charter boats, launches and guided fishing remain closed.
Walz encouraged Minnesotans to enjoy the outdoors, but asked them to stay close to home and continue practicing social distancing measures that he said have pushed the state’s peak of COVID-19 cases out until potentially mid-summer.
“Don’t travel all over the state. Don’t crowd rural hospital situations,” the governor said during a Friday briefing. “Get to where you can social distance … I don’t think there’s a debate that social distancing is the best thing we can do. We will still be doing it even when things open up.”
Golf courses and driving ranges could officially open at 5 a.m. today, but courses on the Iron Range expect to be ready in the next week or two. Eveleth Golf Course Manager John Rinne said the timeline has to do typical preparations for the season, and adapting to guidelines that will allow the course to open during the coronavirus crisis.
The Minnesota Golf Association on Friday posted recommendations for courses to follow, including online payment, not sharing carts or clubs and no contact on the greens’ flagsticks.
A spokesperson for the governor’s office said indoor facilities, including clubhouses, must remain closed except to staff. Bathrooms must be cleaned and disinfected regularly and “food and beverages for off premises consumption” must follow the executive order covering bars and restaurants that prohibit dining in.
Eveleth doesn’t have an online pay model, and Rinne spoke with other regional golf course managers after the governor’s orders to brainstorm ideas. He expects the courses will have general and individual rules out within the next week to prepare for their reopening.
“I don’t think we want to be in a hurry,” he said in a phone interview Friday afternoon. “We want to open when we can do it safely and do everything, and then some, to make sure people don’t get sick.”
Minnesota’s rules for opening golf courses differ from neighboring Wisconsin, where Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday green-lighted them to open April 24, but prohibited golf carts and driving ranges.
Rinne said allowing golf carts, even at one per person, gives the regional courses more flexibility and allows the older population a chance to get out. Courses that are more difficult to traverse on foot, like those at Giants Ridge and The Wilderness at Fortune Bay, would have struggled to open without carts being allowed, he added.
It will still be challenging for smaller courses like Eveleth, which has 20 carts, but Rinne said they’re prepared to follow whatever guidelines are handed down.
“I should probably be happier — I am happy, but I’m nervous at the same time. We’re not out of this by any means,” he said. “Just because [Walz] opened us up — if we see a spike, he can close us up just as quickly. We have a responsibility here too. I feel a responsibility that we want to do things as safely as we can.”
Beyond golf and boating, the open water fishing season is expected to open as scheduled next month, although Walz canceled planned events around the annual Governor’s Fishing Opener weekend. Hunting and fishing were not part of the activities restricted by the stay-at-home order.
News that Minnesotans could hit the links and lakes came a day after University of Minnesota researchers say they could soon be ready to test 10,000 people daily for COVID-19, a development that could help give health experts a better understanding of the coronavirus’ true extent and lead to a reopening of the state.
Walz this week has said repeatedly that Minnesota needs a drastic increase in COVID-19 testing in the next three weeks in order to begin safely reopening the state's economy. He’s pushing for 5,000 completed tests a day by May 4, when his stay-at-home order is set to expire.
The U of M is asking the Legislature for $20 million to ramp up its testing efforts. Researchers at the school started from scratch to build a testing regimen that wouldn’t suffer from current supply shortages.
Minnesota Department of Health officials reported the state’s highest single-day case and death total Friday, spiking to 2,071 cases, up 159 from the previous day, and 111 deaths, up 17. One new case and one additional fatality were reported Friday in St. Louis County, bringing its totals to 45 and seven, respectively.
The governor on Friday declined to lay out a more comprehensive reopening plan, saying he believes it’s “unlikely” schools will reopen for the school year on May 4 and said a decision on that will come near the early May deadline for his executive order to expire.
He said a further opening of the state’s economy will happen gradually and modifications to Stay-at-Home orders will remain shorter in nature to allow for timely reevaluations. Crowded bars and restaurants, big concert or sporting venues and large backyard parties, he added, will be among the last things Minnesotans see on the path to a pre-coronavirus life.
But retail stores and other non-critical businesses under “Phase 1” of President Donald J. Trump’s reopening plan are moving closer to being transitioned into the economy in some form, the governor said, praising the federal government for slow-walking the economy.
“I think we all have to get used to this. In the short run, I don’t think we’re going to see Target Field filled with people,” Walz said Friday. Later saying of the Trump administration that “We welcome the partnership with the federal government. We’re glad they’re phasing it in. Glad they’re letting governors lead. We’re doing everything we can to make it work.”
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Anyone with questions regarding identifying symptoms or whether testing is needed can call Essentia Health at 1-833-494-0836 or St. Luke’s at 218-249-4200.
Non-clinical questions, such as preventative steps to take or anything travel-related, can be directed to the St. Louis County Public Health information line at 218-625-3600 or the Minnesota Department of Health at 651-201-3920.
MPR News contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.