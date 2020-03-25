Minnesota is asking its residents to stay indoors.
Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday issued an executive order directing Minnesotans - all 5.6 million of them - to stay in their houses as much as possible in the coming weeks as the state makes efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.
We’re going to limit movements outside the home except for essential needs,” Walz said.
Residents may leave their homes to perform health and safety and outdoor activities, necessary supplies and services, essential and interstate travel, care of others, displacement and relocation to ensure safety. The order becomes effective 11:59 p.m. Friday to April 10.
“This is by all means not an exhaustive list,” he said, adding that the goal is to reduce 80 percent of social interaction to “bend that curve.”
The governor’s previous order to close bars, restaurants and other venues has been extended until 5 p.m. on May 1. He also authorized the Commissioner of Education to implement a Distance Learning Period beginning on March 30 until May 4.
“Nineteen states, along with many cities, counties, and tribes, have now implemented stay-at-home orders that cover more than half of the nation’s population,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon. “This is a clear sign that Governor Walz’s order is a reasonable and necessary exercise of state power in an emergency and consistent with Minnesota’s and every state’s authority and obligation to protect lives and public safety.”
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.