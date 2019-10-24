Winter is a lot of things: cold, icy and dark, just to name a few. It’s not typically the time of year for Northeastern Minnesotans to try to initiate lifestyle changes that can lead to improved health. Most people would prefer to layer up and hunker in for the cold months ahead.
However, the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce is looking to change that with their inaugural Health and Wellness Fair. The free event is slated to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Building on Saturday, Oct. 26. The idea is to help area residents take charge of all aspects of their health before the winter doldrums can strike.
Local business owner, Paula VanBaalen is the chair of the Hibbing Health and Wellness committee and serves as a board member for the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce. She also owns Ohana Therapeutic Massage in downtown Hibbing.
VanBaalen said that an event like this has been on her mind for quite some time and that she found support for the idea with the Chamber’s Board of Directors. “We field questions all the time about other health and wellness resources around,” VanBaalen said. “Many people don’t seem to know the options available to them on the Range.”
Billed as a bi-annual event, organizers are planning to host another similar event in the spring and are happy with the community’s response so far. Eighteen area health and wellness businesses are scheduled to participate. Event goers will find everything from traditional care providers, such as Essentia Health, St. Luke’s and Choice Therapy, as well as coaches, trainers and mediation services. There will also be products to support healthy lifestyles, and more.
Plus there will be surprises. “We’ll be giving out about 20-plus door prizes throughout the day,” VanBaalen said.
Breakout sessions throughout the day will focus on a variety of wellness issues, ranging from movement to mental health. “It’s an opportunity for the community to learn more about options for all aspects of your health and wellness,” said Hibbing Area of Commerce Sales and Event Coordinator Maegan Hoshal.
VanBaalen agreed, saying, “Our goal is to have an event that’s educational and engaging. There will be interactive demos and lots of information about all aspects of health and wellness — physical, mental, community, environmental, etc.”
One issue VanBaalen is passionate about is getting ahead of Seasonal Affective Disorder. She noted that it’s a common condition that’s exacerbated by the decrease in Vitamin D and increase in holiday stress, which can lead to decreased activity, weight gain and various types of pain. “Many people seem to fall into more unhealthy habits during the fall and winter months,” VanBaalen said. “If we can help expose them to different resources, we can give them a better opportunity for healthier, happier life.”
•••
Hibbing Health & Wellness Fair
Breakout Sessions
9:30 a.m. Healthy aging
10 a.m. Four steps to better posture
10:30 a.m. Mediation: an alternative way to cope with conflict
11 a.m. Movement, fuel, recovery: Roadblocks and simple ways to get started
11:30 a.m. Pilates is for every body
Noon Postpartum fitness: How to jump back into fitness
12:30 p.m. Detoxing: what it can do for you
1 p.m. Stem Cell Therapy-fact or fiction
