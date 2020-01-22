‘Get Inspired’ workshop for women set for this weekend

HIBBING — There is a saying, “Failing to plan is planning to fail,” and many professionals and community leaders would agree. That’s why they hire life coaches: to help them gain perspective and get ahead.
With years of experience as a life coach, Melissa West Versich of Hibbing hopes to help local women jumpstart their careers and turn their goals into reality in her four-hour workshop called “Get Inspired for 2020.” The half day seminar is slated for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Hibbing Tourist Center.
Here, the Hibbing Daily Tribune offers an interview with Versich via email about how she plans to work one-on-one with women to teach them how to recognize their personal gifts, overcome obstacles and limiting beliefs, discover their true values and decide what to do next to bring them closer to achieving their goals.
Tell us a little about your life coaching background: I have been life coaching in some form since 2008, after completing my certificate in personal and professional life coaching from the Alfred Adler Institute of Psychology in Richfield, Minn. I also carry a master's degree in communication from Bethel University, St. Paul.
Who should attend Saturday’s event? The Get Inspired workshop is intended for women that want to live an inspired and intentional life in 2020.
What will be the main takeaways? Life is a gift and an opportunity! Overcoming limiting beliefs and drains in your life. Learning to live happy by discovering your true values! Attaining clarity by setting your GPS — your goals for 2020!
How can people sign up? Space is limited and you must be pre-registered to attend. If you are looking to jumpstart 2020 and live with gratitude, grab your seat now! The cost is $19.99. To sign up, call 651-216-6829 or email mversich@gmail.com. There will also be workshop in Duluth on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
