HIBBING — The Hibbing Foundation is currently accepting grant applications for 2020.

The Foundation provides flexibility to a broad community agenda – granting to the nonprofit community and by developing and enhancing new projects and initiatives in the community.

Hibbing Foundation will entertain applicants within a geographic region bound by Hibbing Public School District (ISD 701) and must be a 501(c)3 public charity, school or municipality.

Hibbing High School Foundation of Hibbing Foundation is committed to support the diverse extra-curricular activities that enhance the academic and social lives of our students.

Hibbing High School organizations requesting funds must be listed as an approved activity in the school board approved Hibbing High School Handbook.

To obtain the 2020 Grant Application or for more information, please contact Jennifer Hoffman at 218.262.4212 or visit our website: www.hibbingfoundation.org or follow us on Face Book. Grant application deadline is February 28, 2020. All grant applications must be postmarked on or before the deadline date of February 28, 2020. Grant applications that are emailed will not be accepted.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments