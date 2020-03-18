Here, the Hibbing Daily Tribune is providing a list of local restaurants offering services during the closure of bars and restaurants throughout the state due to the spread of coronavirus. This is the most up to date information as of Wednesday afternoon.
Curbside pickup and delivery
Bach Yen Garden Restaurant
Bailey's Coffee in Howard Court
Country Kitchen (Also offering take out)
Domino's (For carry out, use Dominos online or order by phone)
Erberts and Gerberts (Also offering drive-thru)
Grandma's Bar and Grill
Mike's Pub
Pizza Ranch
Rythm Deli
Rudi's Pizza
Sammy's Pizza (Delivery fee waived)
Sunrise Deli (Offering takeout, not curb-side delivery)
Curbside pick-up/takeout only
JJ's Coffee and Ice Cream
Palmers
Papa Murphy's
Sportsmen’s Restaurant
Sunrise Bakery (Also offering take out)
Drive-thru only
Caribou Coffee (Please call ahead. Lobby closed)
Dairy Queen
Hardee's
McDonald's
Taco John's/Steak Escape. (Lobby is closed)
Information will be updated as it comes in. If you are a Hibbing restaurant and are not on this list you may email us at news@hibbingdailytribune.net with your information and we will add your business to the list.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.