Here, the Hibbing Daily Tribune is providing a list of local restaurants offering services during the closure of bars and restaurants throughout the state due to the spread of coronavirus. This is the most up to date information as of Wednesday afternoon.

Curbside pickup and delivery

Bach Yen Garden Restaurant

Bailey's Coffee in Howard Court

Country Kitchen (Curbside and take out, also delivery. Coming soon will be online ordering)

Domino's (For carry out, use Dominos online or order by phone)

Erberts and Gerberts (Also offering drive-thru)

Grandma's Bar and Grill

Mike's Pub

Pizza Ranch

Rythm Deli

Rudi's Pizza

Sammy's Pizza (Delivery fee waived)

Sunrise Deli (Offering takeout, not curb-side delivery)

Curbside pick-up/takeout only

JJ's Coffee and Ice Cream

Palmers

Papa Murphy's

Sportsmen’s Restaurant

Sunrise Bakery (Also offering take out)

Drive-thru only

Caribou Coffee (Please call ahead. Lobby closed)

Dairy Queen

Hardee's

McDonald's

Taco John's/Steak Escape. (Lobby is closed)

Information will be updated as it comes in. If you are a Hibbing restaurant and are not on this list you may email us at news@hibbingdailytribune.net with your information and we will add your business to the list.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments