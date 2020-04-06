First responder keeps safety, family in mind

CHISHOLM – As the coronavirus spreads across Minnesota, Jeannie Quirk has found herself balancing her multiple roles as a mother, business owner and first responder.
Based in Chisholm Quirk is the mother of two high school aged children. Zachary is a junior and Jolene is a freshman. She’s also the owner of Terry’s Barber Shop. And she’s also an emergency technician with the Chisholm Ambulance Service.
Following orders by Gov. Tim Walz, Quirk’s kids like others across the state are at home, participating in distance learning, because all schools in the state are closed until at least April 30. She closed her barber shop just like many business owners had to shut down their non-essential stores until May 1. Quirk said she’s now being extra cautious while working with the ambulance service and has been changing her clothes and showering after responding to calls.
“For us, we’re taking care of people who are sick,” she said. “So, we potentially have a higher likelihood of being exposed than the general public.”
On the ambulance squad, Quirk keeps track of her own health and relies heavily on wearing protective gear such as masks and gloves - scarce items across the state which are paramount to keeping her healthy amid the spread of COVID-19 in St. Louis County.
“Everyone is self-monitoring several times a day to make sure we don’t have a fever — if we check boxes then we’re off of work,” she said.
For first responders to keep up to date, Quirk and other emergency services personnel attend weekly meetings on Zoom Video Conferencing. There’s also an option for additional in-person meetings to be held, should the need arise.
“It’s been great,” Quirk said. “We originally thought about social distancing, but with Zoom, you can do everything over the phone and be at home — you can bounce around ideas and come up with the best plan of attack.”
Quirk also relies on information from 911 operators fielding calls from members of the community. She said it’s important that people are honest when answering questions from the operators, including if they’ve traveled recently, or if they may have been exposed to COVID-19, or are exhibiting symptoms.
Family life in the wake of school closure.
Being at home is a big adjustment for Quirk’s family.
“I’m not an at home person as a general rule, and the fridge is like a magnet,” she said.
Staying at home is also a big change for her children, Zachary and Jolene, who are both used to a busy schedule with school and extracurricular activities.
“They lost the spring play, band concert, prom, there’s no softball, no baseball and Jolene lost the skating shows,” Quirk said.
So far, the distance learning is working out for her children, but Quirk can’t help but wonder how long it will last.
“I think we’re in the honeymoon phase,” she said. “They’re on task, they’re staying on task, and they’re getting everything done.”
She hopes that trend will continue as time goes on.
Exercise remains an important part of her childrens’ day. They go for bike rides and daily walks while practicing social distancing. To fill their spare time, they’ve been working on some projects, including making cards for nursing home residents. The family is also working on sewing masks to be donated to emergency personnel.
“I don’t want them to sit around when their school work is done doing nothing,” she said. “They have to have some sort of focus.”
