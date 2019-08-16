Duluth International Airport recently released the first glimpse of its 20-year master plan.
The plan, called Vision 2040, will study and map what projects the airport undertakes over the next 20 years, according to material on the airport's website. Public feedback and committees will influence what the airport decides to study, as well as what the airport plans to work on in the short-, mid- and long-term.
“The main goal of a Master Plan is to provide the framework necessary to guide future development that will cost-effectively satisfy aviation demand, while considering potential environmental and socioeconomic impacts,” according to a FAQ page on the airport’s website.
The Federal Aviation Administration recommends completing a master plan every seven to 10 years for airports of Duluth’s size, according to the airport.
Ninety percent of the project is funded by the FAA's Airport Improvement Program, with the remaining the Minnesota Department of Transportation' Office of Aeronautics and Duluth Airport Authority kicking in the remaining costs, Vision 2040 material read.
The airport’s entire airfield and its components will be evaluated, but the plan does have a focus on possible:
• Improvements to one of its two runways
• Replacement and/or relocation of its air traffic control tower
• Expansion/new developments of hangers and buildings
• New taxiway plans
The Master Plan Advisory Committee will advise the plan throughout the process. Its members include representatives from the Cities of Duluth, Superior, Hermantown and Rice Lake; Duluth Chamber of Commerce; Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board; Sen. Tina Smith’s office; Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office; Congressman Pete Stauber’s office; FAA; MnDOT; Minnesota Air National Guard 148th Fighter Wing; and general community members, among others.
Other committees will form as needed to offer guidance on specific projects. A committee to study Runway 3/21 has already been established, according to airport material.
There's a public open and project kick-off at the airport's Floor Amatuzio Room on September 17 at 6:30 p.m. Information on planning and how to get involved is available at: duluthairport.com/master-plan/#promos.
