IRON RANGE — As the manager of homeless program manager at Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency, Angela Neal knows the struggles of how tough things can get for people without a home during Arctic temperatures on the Iron Range.
Now as the coronavirus spreads across Minnesota, Neal is faced with a new threat, one that she can only hope to ward off with limited shelter beds in the northern part of St. Louis County and limited options of procuring hotel rooms for people who are displaced. There are 12 beds located in Bill’s House in Virginia. There are also two apartments and several scattered hotel units in Hibbing.
“It’s a little chaotic at this time,” Neal told the Hibbing Daily Tribune on March 20. “Right now, from what I can see, we’re serving 21 people in shelter beds.”
At the time, the state of Minnesota confirmed 115 cases of COVID-19 and St. Louis County had none. Neal said there were 77 households seeking housing through a coordinated entry point system in the northern part of the county.
Fast-forward two weeks later and the state has since confirmed 865 on Saturday, with 24 deaths. The county reported 13 cases. No deaths, so far. Neal did not immediately return phone calls as of press time.
A St. Louis County spokesperson recently said officials do not have a total estimate of people who are homeless on the Iron Range. They do know that 89 households are seeking housing through the coordinated entry point system here.
Back in March 2019, the St. Paul-based non-profit Wilder Research released data showing that the St. Louis County’s homeless population jumped nearly 19 percent between 2015 and 2018. During one day in October 2018, about 1,200 volunteers across St. Louis County and the state of Minnesota counted people living on the streets, emergency shelters, domestic violence shelters, transitional housing programs, encampments, hot-meal locations and other drop-in sites. In St. Louis County, volunteers counted 760 homeless people. At least 171 lived in transitional housing; 152 in emergency shelters; and 47 in domestic violence shelters. Another 390 were unsheltered.
Minnesota volunteers counted 10,233 homeless people statewide in 2018, a 10 percent increase from 2015, the highest number since 1991. Of those counted, 7,539 lived in shelters as 2,694 slept on couches, in vehicles, outdoors or elsewhere.
Many people who are homeless in the state are elderly and have underlying health conditions and lack the means to practice social distancing as recommended by federal and state guidelines to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Minnesota has yet to confirm cases of COVID-19 among the homeless population. But shelters in Minneapolis recently reported that homeless people were showing symptoms and were directed to hospitals. Meanwhile, counties across the state have been ramping up efforts to procure more shelter beds.
State lawmakers’ COVID-19 response bill, which they approved Thursday, includes $26.5 million for efforts to prevent the virus’ spread specifically among homeless residents.
Beginning several weeks ago, the Hennepin County Board approved $3 million to quarantine homeless people who are deemed at risk, according to The Star Tribune. Ramsey County planned to use $1.8 million to set up two new quarantine and isolation facilities for the homeless.
Last week, the St. Louis County Board passed a resolution to provide $1 million in funds to the homeless population amid the spread of the coronavirus in the form of extra meals and shelter placements. “We’ll do anything we can to keep the homeless population safe and healthy,” County Chair Mike Jugovich, of Chisholm, told the HDT this past Wednesday. “A lot of the funding has gone to use already. Now we’re working on formalizing commitments from hotels in the North to use in case there’s an overflow with shelters in place.”
“Our public health staff has put many, many hours into finding solutions,” St. Louis County communications manager Dana Kazel told the HDT in an email. “We are in the process of finalizing contracts with a couple hotels in the county where people who are homeless and needing quarantine could be housed. (Obviously, if they had severe symptoms, they’d be hospitalized.) Once contracts are finalized, we’ll be able to release more information at that time.”
Set in the southern portion of the county, the CHUM shelter in Duluth has recently been taking in more than 100 people per night, according to reporting from the Duluth News Tribune. People there have been tested for fever on a daily basis. Shelter staff have bought bandannas and have been passing them out to people in addition to hand sanitizers.
About 70 miles north on the Iron Range, people who are homeless have mostly filled the rooms at Bill’s House in Virginia.
Chair Jugovich said he has been talking with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar about searching for additional space for the homeless population to use in cities on the Iron Range. “We don’t have the beds that Duluth does,” Jugovich said. “In case our facilities are full, where do we go? We’re looking at this now.”
The chair also said that he has presented that same question to Hibbing Mayor Rick J. Cannata and the city’s newly formed COVID-19 incident command crew. “Everyone is looking at what they have available in their communities,” Jugovich said. “Hibbing has been proactive as has all of these communities. I tell them, ‘Keep the ideas coming.’”
In the meantime, Neal and her three-person staff at Bill’s House are “working on preventative care” and limiting activities, providing soap and hand sanitizer to their clients and wiping down surfaces within the shelters on a regular basis. “We have visitors coming in and we’re advising them not to have a lot of outings,” Neal said. “We’re keeping a close eye on whether anyone presents with symptoms.”
“People are secluded and they have individual rooms,” Neal said. “They have common areas for the kitchen and laundry room, but there’s two people to the bedrooms.” If someone starts showing symptoms of Covid-19 or has become infected with the coronavirus, Neal has been instructed to “contact the county public health department and they will try to find shelter for them.”
Neal said most people who are homeless here have support through the county’s Supplemental Nutrition Program, or SNAP, a program under threat of being drastically reduced for 8,000 Minnesotans due to a new Trump administration ruling. “We have food at Bill’s House,” Neal said. “Some people buy their own food. If they don’t have support, we try to get them fed through SNAP. Otherwise, we try to get them access to food shelves and connected to county services.”
If anyone needs assistance for food, paying housing bills or are in need of shelter, 2-1-1, 651-291-0211 or 1-800-543-7709 or Text ‘MNCOVID’ to 898211 and a certified community resource specialist will help to locate available resources.
