Taylor Larell Toulouse and Delphine Vivian Lisa French

 Photo courtesy of Eveleth Police Department

EVELETH — Authorities on the Iron Range are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman and her baby daughter who have been missing for at least one week.

Taylor Larell Toulouse, 27, and Delphine Vivian Lisa French, 9 months old, were last seen on Dec. 16, and their whereabouts remain unknown, according to a press release from the Eveleth Police Department on Monday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting local law enforcement in the investigation. Anyone with information about Toulouse and French are asked to call 911 or contact the police department at 218-744-7560.

