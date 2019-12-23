EVELETH — Authorities on the Iron Range are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman and her baby daughter who have been missing for at least one week.
Taylor Larell Toulouse, 27, and Delphine Vivian Lisa French, 9 months old, were last seen on Dec. 16, and their whereabouts remain unknown, according to a press release from the Eveleth Police Department on Monday.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting local law enforcement in the investigation. Anyone with information about Toulouse and French are asked to call 911 or contact the police department at 218-744-7560.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.