EVELETH — The victim of a deadly fire at an Eveleth home Tuesday was identified by authorities.

Bonnie Mae Phinney, 77, of Eveleth was identified as the victim in a press release from the Eveleth Police Department.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. Tuesday and the house was fully engulfed when emergency crews arrived on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments