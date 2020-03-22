Editor's Note: This information is updated as of Saturday afternoon.
Earlier this week, Dr. Nicholas Van Deelen, chief medical officer at St. Luke's Health Care System in Duluth, said he expected the county to eventually detect a COVID-19 case. “This disease will come to our region.”
His prediction became reality when St. Louis County Commissioner Patrick Boyle led a news conference on Saturday afternoon announcing the first presumptive COVID-19 case — the first in the region that includes Duluth and cities on the Iron Range.
At the news conference, Van Deelen said that testing capabilities remain extremely limited.
“Testing in Duluth and really throughout the country remains difficult,” he said. “We have the swabs. We have the kits. But they can't be performed in the labs that we send them to.”
Van Deelen continued, “There are basically three labs that we're able to get to in the state of Minnesota right now...They don't have the reagents, the chemicals needed to do the test. The turnaround time is anywhere from two to five days.”
So, who gets tested? Medical facilities have been following the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines to determine the priority of who will be tested.
“If you get sick enough to be admitted to the hospital with a respiratory illness, we will test you for #COVID19," Van Deelen said. "If you are a healthcare worker and you're sick or a first responder and you're sick, we'll test you for COVID19." He added that people living in a “congregate facility” such as a nursing home will get testing as well.
Amy Westbrook, the director of St. Louis County Public Health Division, said that the coronavirus case in the county involves a woman who was tested before the most up-to-date guidelines were put in place.
The woman was tested on Tuesday. County officials said they learned that she was infected on Friday evening, before announcing the positive result at the news conference on Saturday. (After the press conference, Dana Kazel, St. Louis County communications manager, confirmed the exact date of testing in an email to the HDT.)
A member of the press asked whether officials thought there were other cases that haven’t been confirmed in the county, Van Deelen answered, “I think it's very possible. We have a lot of people who recently traveled outside of the region for spring break. Some of us like to leave northern Minnesota in the spring.”
Boyle, a commissioner based in Duluth, added, “One of the tools that we have at our forefront is isolation...In our community, I think we have now almost a third of our community in isolation. We can't put enough pressure on those to continue to monitor and be in isolation.”
Is the county looking to receive more coronavirus testing?
“Our testing challenge has primarily been around having enough of the equipment to do the test,” Van Deelen reiterated. Last week, St. Luke's didn't have enough swabs. Others didn't have reagents. “[Now] in northern Minnesota, we have the swabs. We have the kits. We don't have the reagents, the material needed to do the tests at the testing centers” whether at state lab, Mayo Clinic, and private labs.
Van Deelen continued, saying he would like to improve testing capabilities, but lacked clear direction on how to do so.
“We would like the ability to get more tests processed,” he said. “Do we have any guidance in regards to when that might happen? Not to my knowledge.”
What are people to do without immediate testing?
“In the absence of tests, we have public health measures,” said Van Deelen, who noted the need for people to practice social distancing.
Tests performed
In a news conference on Thursday, Dr. Rajesh Prabhu, an infectious disease physician at Essentia Health, shared his opinions about the limited availability of tests.
Prabhu said that Essentia Health facilities across his market — a geographic which he did not define — sent 213 coronavirus screening tests to state health departments or independent laboratories. He noted that all results were negative in the area though he did not provide more details.
At that time, Van Deelen said that about 100 tests had been sent out from St. Luke's facilities and about 50 of them returned. They were all negative. The remaining tests were pending due to a backlog at health departments.
Essentia and St. Luke's facilities across the Iron Range are under the same umbrella of the two hospitals in Duluth. Therefore, the standards of care do not differ, and the processes in place remain the same. When referring to “facilities” the Iron Range clinics and hospital in Virginia are included in the data.
The ability to perform more testing remains a high priority. Dr. Andrew Thompson, of St. Luke's infectious disease, said, “Testing will help us protect our community and health care workers, but it would not change the treatment for most people because the treatment is to stay home and recover, but it would help transmission.”
The infectious disease experts at Essentia and St. Luke's say that contracting with commercial reference labs should allow for more testing and faster turnaround time for results.
Are facilities prepared for masses of patients?
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) – What is it? Is there a shortage?
PPE refers to protective equipment designed to protect the wearer and, in the case of health care, the patient from the spread of infection or illness. Clothing, gloves, face shields, goggles, facemasks, and respirators are examples of some PPE.
On Thursday, Van Deelen and Prabhu said their facilities have an adequate supply of PPE, for now, and they were working together to access sources throughout the region to acquire additional supplies. Essentia temporarily discontinued elective procedures and routine visits. St. Luke's canceled elective procedures and postponed preventative visits. By taking this action, this will free up additional PPE.
But then on Saturday, Van Deelen changed his tune. "That's an area of anxiety and stress in our organizations,” he said. “We are scrambling as hard as we can to find additional PPE."
Facility Restrictions
Essentia
No visitors are allowed, except in the following circumstances: Inpatients: Visitors only will be allowed based on compassionate-care needs. Family members are advised to call the hospital/unit before coming. Emergency department: One visitor for pediatric, vulnerable adults, trauma or other patients requiring communication to a health care team on their behalf. Pediatric patients: Two adult visitors will be allowed per patient. Labor and delivery patients: Two adult visitors will be allowed per patient. Neonatal intensive care unit: Two parents are permitted to visit at a time.
St. Luke's
No visitors will be allowed to the inpatient units. Minor exceptions will be made as follows: Pediatric inpatients: One adult visitor will be allowed per patient. Labor and delivery inpatients: One adult visitor will be allowed per patient. Vulnerable adult inpatients or inpatients who need help communicating to the healthcare team on their behalf: One adult visitor will be allowed per patient.
For general inpatients, rare exceptions to the "no visitor rule" may be made on compassionate-care needs. However, family members must call the hospital/unit before coming to see if they will be allowed.
Here in Hibbing, Todd Scaia, St. Luke's Hibbing Family Medical Center Clinic Manager, said that both the Hibbing and Laurentian clinics in Mt. Iron remain open regularly scheduled hours. Both clinics also have urgent care, and those hours remain the same. Scia continues to monitor patients' needs and schedules staff accordingly.
Facility Contact Numbers
Essentia Health 1-833-494-0836
St Luke's Nurse Triage (218) 249-4200
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.