Dog walkers around Virginia are finding cars and traffic a little less of an issue with many businesses closed and people staying in their homes due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Children take slow circles on a snowmobile in an open field in Virginia Tuesday. School’s remain closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak and families get to try out their own recess activities.
