Enjoying the fresh air

Greg Johnson walks along a hiking trail in Chisholm with his daugheter Lucy, 4, and their dog Cuddy Tuesday morning. The family was taking a break from sheltering at home by getting outside to enjoy some exercise and fresh air.

 Mark Sauer/Mesabi Daily News

Greg Johnson walks along a hiking trail in Chisholm with his daughter Lucy, 4, and their dog Cuddy Tuesday morning. The family was taking a break from sheltering at home by getting outside to enjoy some exercise and fresh air.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments