First Call/Mental Health

Emergency line

1-800-442-8565

National Suicide Prevention Hotline

1-800-273-8255

www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Minnesota Warmline

Toll-free at 877.404.3190 or text “support” to 85511

Mental Health Helpline

1-800-862-1799

www.mentalhealthmn.org

Minnesota Crisis Text Line

Text “MN” to 741741

Minnesota County Crisis Response

www.mentalhealthmn.org

SAMHSA’s Disaster Distress Helpline

1-800-985-5990

Text “talkwithus” to 66746

Thrive Range

www.thriverange.org

Mental health emergency:

Adult: Minnesota Department of Human Services

St. Louis - Northern Eveleth/Virginia 1-218-288-2100

Children: St. Louis - Northern Eveleth/Virginia 1-218-288-2100

Behavioral Health Unit Fairview Range Medical Center

750 East 34th St., Hibbing

218-262-4881 or 1-888-870-8626

www.range.fairview.org

Range Mental Health Center, Inc.

3203 West Third Ave. • Hibbing

218-263-9237 or 1-800-450-2273

624 S. 13th Ave, Virginia

218-749-2881 or 1-800-450-2273

William J. Bell Building

504 North First St. • Virginia

218-749-2881 or 1-800-450-2273

www.rangementalhealth.org

Alcoholics Anonymous:

Al-Anon Club Hibbing 218-262-2998

Nashwauk 218-885-2231 and 218-885--1176

Meadowlands 218-427-2250

Arrowhead Center, Inc. Virginia

Chemical dependency and outpatient services

218-749-2877

ww.arrowheadcenter.inc

Hope House of Itasca County

Women’s program

218-327-9944

Men’s program

218-326-1143

Northland Recovery

218-327-1105 or 1-800-626-00377

www.northlandrecovery.org

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments