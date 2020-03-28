First Call/Mental Health
Emergency line
1-800-442-8565
National Suicide Prevention Hotline
1-800-273-8255
www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org
Minnesota Warmline
Toll-free at 877.404.3190 or text “support” to 85511
Mental Health Helpline
1-800-862-1799
Minnesota Crisis Text Line
Text “MN” to 741741
Minnesota County Crisis Response
SAMHSA’s Disaster Distress Helpline
1-800-985-5990
Text “talkwithus” to 66746
Thrive Range
Mental health emergency:
Adult: Minnesota Department of Human Services
St. Louis - Northern Eveleth/Virginia 1-218-288-2100
Children: St. Louis - Northern Eveleth/Virginia 1-218-288-2100
Behavioral Health Unit Fairview Range Medical Center
750 East 34th St., Hibbing
218-262-4881 or 1-888-870-8626
Range Mental Health Center, Inc.
3203 West Third Ave. • Hibbing
218-263-9237 or 1-800-450-2273
624 S. 13th Ave, Virginia
218-749-2881 or 1-800-450-2273
William J. Bell Building
504 North First St. • Virginia
218-749-2881 or 1-800-450-2273
Alcoholics Anonymous:
Al-Anon Club Hibbing 218-262-2998
Nashwauk 218-885-2231 and 218-885--1176
Meadowlands 218-427-2250
Arrowhead Center, Inc. Virginia
Chemical dependency and outpatient services
218-749-2877
ww.arrowheadcenter.inc
Hope House of Itasca County
Women’s program
218-327-9944
Men’s program
218-326-1143
Northland Recovery
218-327-1105 or 1-800-626-00377
