The October Student of the Month at the Hibbing Elks Lodge was Allie Bussey. She is the daughter of Alicia and Bill Bussey and has siblings Megan and Drew. Her activities include: 6 year varsity tennis, academic all-state and captain her senior year; 5 year varsity hockey and a 3 year participant in the Stars of the North All-star game; 6 year varsity softball and served as captain her junior and senior year; Teens Against Drugs and Alcohol; National Honor Society; concert choir; member of the 2019 Senior Homecoming Court; President of the Spanish Club.
As a volunteer, Allie has been a bell ringer for Salvation Army, worked at the soup kitchen, worked various events at the Blessed Sacrament Church, is a youth tennis instructor, is an instructor for intro to girls’ hockey, worked at Dorothy Day Center and helped with National Night Out.
Allie’s future plans include attending the College of Saint Scholastica with a major in physical therapy and eventually getting her doctorate in physical therapy. She also hopes to play hockey for the Saint Scholastica Saints.
