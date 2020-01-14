Hibbing Elks Lodge Student of the Month for December was Gabriela Vincent. She is the daughter of Julie and Mitchell Vincent. She has a sister, Bella and two dogs, Borne and Cash.
Gabby is a senior at Hibbing High School and also attends Hibbing Community College. Her extracurricular activities include Student Council, piano, concert and pep band, figure skating, varsity fall cheer squad and varsity boys hockey cheer. Her leadership roles include Student Council executive president and captain of the boys hockey cheer. In the past, she has won awards at the piano festival, earned a black belt in Tae Kwon Do, and earned her Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) licenses.
In her free time, Gabby enjoys painting, hanging out with the cheer girls and friends, spending time with family, helping coach junior club for Hibbing Figure Skating club, fishing with her best friend, Matthew, and volunteering.
Her future plans are to go to HCC to complete the nursing program and then move on to an advanced nursing program. While in college, she plans to work as a CNA and help coach Hibbing cheer and figure skating.
