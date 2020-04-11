Emergency room workers from University of Minnesota’s U Health Fairview recently posted the above photo, thanking Grammy winning pop star Lizzo for the sandwiches she ordered for them from The Iron Ranger restaurant in St. Paul. The restaurant is owned by Hibbing native Tom Forti. Food served at the Iron Ranger has ties to Hibbing as Iron Range favorites like porketta, sarmas and stromboli come from the Sunrise Deli of Hibbing. Bread and potica found there are products of the Sunrise Bakery, also of Hibbing.