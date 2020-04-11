Earlier this month, The Iron Ranger, a bar and restaurant on Grand Avenue in St. Paul received an order for sandwiches to be delivered to the University of Minnesota’s U Health Fairview hospital to feed the emergency room staff there.
It just so happened that Lizzo, a Grammy Award winning pop singer, was responsible for the kind gesture. Lizzo, who began her career in Minneapolis, is known for songs such as, “Good as Hell,” “Truth Hurts”, “Juice” and “Tempo.”
Tom Forti, the Hibbing native who owns The Iron Ranger, said since word got out he’s received calls from people reaching out to congratulate him on the order.
“How Lizzo’s team chose me — of all the restaurants in town, I don’t know,” Forti said during a recent interview. “Of course, it’s a huge thing. It’s been a fun week.”
Timing also couldn’t have been better for The Iron Ranger to get a little extra publicity, because like all others in the state, the eatery was forced to close to in-house dining last month by orders of Gov. Tim Walz as a measure to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This week, the governor extended the order to May 4.
The Iron Ranger has been offering curbside pickup and delivery. Though this means he’s had to limit hours and reduce staff, Forti said he suspects that his restaurant will get through this crisis just fine.
“It’s been an adjustment to say the least,” Forti said. “I would say that being a neighborhood establishment, we’re finding that our community is really supporting us and thanking us for staying open.”
The publicity from the order placed by Lizzo is something Forti and Bella, his 11-year old daughter who helped him get it ready, will be able to reminisce about long after the pandemic is over.
When the order came in, Forti said he didn’t even realize who had placed it as he was focused on details.
“I got an email on Sunday morning and I was more concerned about what needs to be made, where it needs to be delivered and that it gets there on time,” Forti said.
A photo of the emergency room staff, holding their sandwiches and thanking Lizzo circulated on the Citi Pages Facebook page, while raising the question of where did the pop star place the order.
It turns out that the stickers used to seal the sandwich wrappers shut is what threw people off. That’s because stickers were from the Sunrise Market and Deli, the name of a business Forti owned prior to opening The Iron Ranger about two years ago.
Mike Toldo, of Side Lake, helped solve the mystery when he identified the sandwiches as being from the Sunrise Deli in Hibbing.
“I have eaten more than one of these treats,” Toldo wrote in the comment section of the Facebook post.
About five years ago, after graduating from St. Thomas University, Forti joined his parents,Tom and Mary in their business, Sunrise Deli on First Avenue in Hibbing. About a year later, he moved to the Twin Cities area and entered the gluten free pasta market, and opened up the Sunrise Market in a warehouse in St. Paul.
Once the space became available on Grand Avenue, Forti moved the business and opened The Iron Ranger. There one can find food reflecting the region’s Italian, Solvenian and Crotian and other food cultures, such as pasties, saramas, porketta and potica.
The porketta, stromboli pasties and sarmas along with other items available at the Iron Ranger, are made by the Sunrise Deli in Hibbing. There’s also grocery items such as gnocchi, lasagna and are also sold there to be cooked at home. Bread and potica served at The Iron Ranger comes from Sunrise Bakery, also in Hibbing and is now owned by relative Paul Forti.
Mary Forti appreciates the connection that’s developed between the Sunrise Deli that she and her husband run in Hibbing and the Iron Ranger in St. Paul.
“It’s keeping our employees in Hibbing busy here,” Mary said.
That’s especially true in the past month, because like many other restaurants on the Iron Range, the Sunrise Deli has experienced a decline in business since they were forced to limit dining to curbside, she said. The restaurant continues to offer daily specials, and also sells homemade pasta wholesale. But take-out orders from workers at area businesses have also decreased. Mary said she and her husband have had to make the difficult decision to reduce their staff as a result.
Paul Forti said one of the things he’s enjoyed about owning The Iron Ranger the past two years is getting to meet Iron Rangers — whether they still reside in Hibbing or elsewhere.
With a stay at home order in place statewide, it’ll be a while before residents of the Iron Range will be making the trek to the restaurant in St. Paul; however they can still get a taste of what it has to offer at the Sunrise Deli in Hibbing.
Sunrise Deli in Hibbing is open from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for pick up. Orders may by calling 218-263-5713. Those hours are subject to change.
