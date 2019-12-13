CHISHOLM — An action packed day of family fun is in store for this Saturday in downtown Chisholm.
Organized by the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce Activities Committee, the festivities go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A pancake feed breakfast with Santa will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Jim’s Sports Club. Cost is $5 per person. Proceeds will benefit the Kids Kare Fund to help provide “financial first aid” to families of children with health issues.
That will be followed by a hot cocoa bar from noon to 2 p.m. at Valentini’s Supper Club.
Santa and Friends will have cookies and treats from 1 to 3 p.m. at Casey Drug.
A life-size bowling event will take place from 2 p.m. until dark at 30 West Fitness and Recreation.
From there a s’mores bar and holiday crafts and cookie decorating will be offered between 3 and 5 p.m. at Jim’s.
Caroling is set to begin at 3 p.m. and will start at the Pocket Park on the 100 block of West Lake St.
Jessie Halverson and Joe Wivoda are expected to once again lead the carolers in traditional songs.
Wivoda encourages everyone to bring their “best smile.”
“Singing is not required of anyone, but highly encouraged — even when off-key,” he added.
