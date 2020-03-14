IRON RANGE — The Catholic Diocese of Duluth has announced a dispensation of mass obligations for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.
In a letter to be read at masses this weekend, Father James B. Bissonette, diocesan administrator for the Diocese of Duluth said: “Masses will continue to be celebrated at the usual times in parishes and institutions. But should a member of the faithful decide that attending a Mass would pose a risk either to themselves or to others, they can in good conscience refrain from attending,” according to a press release from the diocese on Friday.
The Diocese of Duluth covers the northeast region of Minnesota including the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis.
A dispensation is a lifting of an obligation for the faithful. It is a holy obligation for Catholics to attend Sunday and Holy Day masses, but this obligation has been lifted for the foreseeable future as the COVID-19 virus spreads.
Bissonette has also advised parishes to cancel large gatherings through March, and possibly longer. On Friday, the diocese canceled the Women’s Conference scheduled for March 28 in Duluth.
The Diocese of Duluth said it made the decision to dispensate certain obligations following advice of the Minnesota Catholic Conference (the public policy arm of the state’s bishops) and a local infectious disease specialist. Friday’s press release stated that other dioceses are taking similar steps.
“In his letter to the faithful, Father Bissonette encouraged those unable to attend Mass to ‘still do what we can to keep holy the Lord’s Day,’” state a press release. “He suggested such practices as following Mass on television, the radio, or online; making a Spiritual Communion; and other practices, such as silent prayer, reading Scripture, praying the rosary, or other prayerful devotions.”
He continued in the release saying: “As all of us rise to the challenges presented by the coronavirus, let us remember to pray for one another and to support one another as children of God and brothers and sisters of the Lord, most especially those affected by this virus and those who care for them.”
Catholics Locally
Father Michael Garry of the Saint Joseph and Resurrection parishes in Gilbert and Eveleth discussed the dispensation Friday.
“There will still be masses,” he said from a room in the Gilbert rectory, “but no one will be obligated to attend.”
There have been some liturgical choices to help mitigate transfer of illnesses, too.
“There will be a suspension of the physical sign of peace,” Garry said of the popular handshake. “We have emptied the holy water fonts and are regularly sanitizing door handles.”
The use of wine during the eucharist has also been suspended, as often happens during flu season.
“If you are feeling ill, please stay home. Use your best judgement and common sense,” Garry said, also encouraging people to be mindful of the Minnesota Department of Health and CDC information. “They are the experts.”
As far as religious education goes, Wednesday classes will be canceled only if school is canceled for COVID-19.
“We should take this opportunity to remind parishioners that we still have payroll and bills during this crisis,” Garry said. “If you can’t make it to church, consider online giving.” Online giving can be set up through the church’s website at www.resj.org. Donations can be made one time or through recurring scheduled payments. “That would really help us stay functioning.”
Unitarian Universalist Association
Other denominations are also taking a look at their religious gathering practices in light of COVID-19.
According to an announcement on Unitarian Universalist Association’s website, www.uua.org, from President Rev. Dr. Susan Frederick-Gray, staff has shifted to working virtually. “Additionally, we strongly recommend that congregations avoid gatherings of more than 25 people, including worship and religious education for the time being.”
Frederick-Gray also stated, “We believe it is our moral obligation to follow the guidance of health professionals who recommend early action even before cases have been confirmed in an area because it is most important to protect public health and the most vulnerable people in our communities.”
When asked what this means for the Virginia congregation, parishioner Marlise Riffel stated that their Sunday services are normally less than 25 people, but this weekend, they will discuss plans moving forward.
ELCA and United Methodist Churches
The Northeastern portion of Minnesota is in the 3E synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The local parishes are Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia and Messiah Lutheran ELCA in Mountain Iron.
Both the Minnesota Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church’s website and that of Northeastern Minnesota Synod Evangelical Lutheran Church in America have information on COVID-19. This information follows the CDC guidelines for illness prevention including: hand washing with soap for at least 20 seconds, not touching other people, not touching your eyes, nose or mouth and coughing and sneezing into a bent elbow.
“Don’t go to worship if you are sneezing or coughing — if you are sick at all — stay home and don’t feel bad about encouraging others to stay home,” states the ELCA website.
During the peace, it is encouraged not to touch anyone and instead nod or bow your head with your hands crossed over your heart. Those serving Communion will wash or sanitize their hands prior to preparing the Meal.
“The Third Letter of John, verse 2, says ‘Beloved, I wish above all things that you may prosper and be in health, even as your soul prospers.’ I believe God clearly intends for all of creation and each of us to be healthy in body and soul,” states the March 9 message from Bishop Bruce R. Ough on The United Methodist website. “Although much of what is happening to spread coronavirus is beyond our immediate control, there are things we can control to prosper our health and souls.”
Along with healthy habits stated above, Ough also urges parishioners to pray for those ill, medical teams and policy-makers.
On Friday, an announcement was published on the United Methodist Church’s website reiterated new statewide mitigation strategies announced by Gov. Tim Walz while adding, “While we implore you to diligently follow these recommendations, we also realize that you know your community best, so please do whatever you feel is prudent and necessary beyond them to keep people safe in your ministry setting. If you are able to follow all of the mitigation strategies above and thus choose to continue to worship: Set up offering stations rather than passing the offering plate. Encouraging people to greet each other without shaking hands or touching one another; elbow touches, crossing arms over your heart, a little bow, or a wave are all good alternatives. Use individual cups during communion and gloves, tongs, or baskets to distribute bread.”
The article announced that the Minnesota Conference is forming a COVID-19 response team. Also, they will continue to follow health agencies’ guidelines and may cancel scheduled conferences.
“The Minnesota Council of Churches is working to arrange a conversation between judicatory leaders and the Minnesota Department of Health for sometime next week. We will participate in that conversation and let you know what we learn from it,” concluded the announcement.
