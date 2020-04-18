MOUNTAIN IRON — Employees at the Delta Air Lines engagement center in Chisholm were in need of more room to meet social distancing guidelines. The Mountain Iron-Buhl school district had a vacant building.
And so was born a Delta call center satellite office at the old MI-B high school.
Crystal Drake, with Delta Air Lines corporate communications, said the company started by recently moving 80 of its 450 employees at the Chisholm center to the school site.
The airline will “build out more space later this month,” she said.
It will relocate up to 150 employees, according to the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board.
Drake noted that employees moving over to the school are not new hires.
Many of Delta’s customer engagement centers across the country began deploying staff to temporary satellite locations last month to meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing recommendations of keeping a 6-foot distance between individuals to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The additional space allows a seating distance of 6-feet between team members, Drake said. The Mountain Iron facility also has ample parking and existing broadband.
Delta has seen increased demand for assistance from customer service agents since the start of the COVID-19 global crisis.
“We put safety first as our Iron Range specialists immediately rose to the challenge,” said Doug Witt, engagement center director at the Chisholm center. “And we appreciate this community partnership that has resulted in our new satellite office, where we will continue to serve our customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The MI-B School Board held an emergency meeting last month to discuss the matter and agreed to allow Delta to occupy a portion of the building “at least until the end of August,” said MI-B Superintendent Dr. Reggie Engebritson.
Delta “secured a no rent/lease for this space,” Drake said.
The company will pick up “excess utilities we were paying” on the building, which has been vacant since the new MI-B high school was built adjacent to Merritt Elementary and opened in 2018.
The agreement, in place of a traditional market-rate lease, will be of “no additional cost to the district,” Engebritson said.
The IRRRB provided a $28,850 emergency assistance grant to the district for upgrades to the building, said Chris Ismil, with IRRRB development.
“It had not been used in some time,” and was in need of disinfecting and other preparations “for the business to utilize that space,” he said.
“The business (Delta) is looking into also making a significant investment of upwards of a quarter million dollars” in facility and equipment enhancements, Ismil said.
The district gave Delta the freedom to remodel in any way necessary to accommodate its needs. Delta has already made the space work site-appropriate by carpeting the gym, setting up workstations and installing company signs.
Engebritson said the district will re-evaluate the situation “before the five months is up and come up with a plan moving forward for the district and Delta.”
“Delta is a long-standing employer on the Iron Range, and our agency was eager to help them adjust their operations to meet increased space guidelines between employees and workstations,” said IRRRB Commissioner Mark Phillips.
According to a Delta News Hub article, the Iron Range call center, along with company engagement centers in Minneapolis and Cincinnati, have also shifted to a temporary 24-hour schedule, “providing flexibility to employees and more opportunities to assist customers.”
Customers who had travel plans in March or April are able to rebook and fly until the end of this year.
“In our current reality, customers are relying on us more than ever for guidance and care,” Tori Forbes-Roberts, senior vice president of reservations sales and customer care for Delta Air Lines said in the article.
“They are the voice of Delta for customers who are uncertain and uneasy, and this direct connection with our customers every day is — and will continue to be — central to how Delta remains strong during this difficult time.”
“The relocation enables a seamless transition for these Delta employees during this unprecedented time,” Phillips said. “Our region’s businesses and communities will persevere together through these challenging times, and our agency is committed to helping them financially and logistically.”
