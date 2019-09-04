The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will bolster its efforts to crack down on the flow of methamphetamine, opioids and other illicit drugs into the Northland with the addition of a Duluth office, officials announced Wednesday.
Richard Salter Jr., special agent in charge of the DEA's Omaha Division, said a new partnership with the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task will bring much-needed federal resources to the local level.
"Joining an existing, successful, well-managed task force provides us a force multiplier in terms of manpower, intelligence sharing and investigative resources for all participating agencies in this task force," Salter said in a news conference at Duluth City Hall.
The Duluth post of duty will embed two new, full-time DEA agents within the local task force, which is based at the Duluth Police Department but includes law enforcement agencies throughout Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin. The partnership also will allow for some existing local investigators to be federally deputized.
The Duluth post will be the DEA's 240th domestic office, and the only one in Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities. The agency also has 93 foreign offices in 69 countries.
Salter said the partnership will help expand regional drug investigations, identify co-conspirators throughout the country and reach the sources of supply in Mexico, Columbia and China.
"(The DEA's) global and domestic footprint allows us to respond quickly and expand local drug-related investigations across jurisdictional boundaries," he said. "The reality that we currently face is that transnational drug trafficking organizations operate and communicate on a global basis and their operatives are embedded in our communities throughout this country. In order to flush them out, we have to leverage all state, local and federal laws and all our investigative resources that we can muster together from all agencies."
The DEA previously had agents assigned to Duluth in the 1990s, Salter said, but there has been no permanent posting since that time. The agency's Omaha Division covers five states, but it has been a challenge to make inroads in the Duluth area from the nearest offices in Minneapolis and Fargo, N.D.
Salter said the Duluth post has been "a long time coming," noting the political support needed to establish a new office. There is a particular need in the region, he said, as it has seen some of the highest per capita overdose rates in the state.
Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken recalled his department having a good relationship with the federal agency early in his career. The relationship between the DEA and the local task force has been budding since 2017, when the federal agency first deputized a local investigator in order to provide funding and resources for what it saw as a growing opioid epidemic in the region.
"This new partnership is certainly going to be a valuable asset for us to interrupt and intercept drug rings and the source of supply that is bringing these poisons to our residents," Tusken said. "We're very excited about all of us doing this work together."
Federal prosecutors this year have more that doubled last year's total number of meth distribution cases statewide, said W. Anders Folk, first assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota. Heroin distribution prosecutions have risen by 77% over the same time period.
"These are statistics that represent individuals who are pushing this poison into our communities, who fuel the cycle of crime and addiction that follows methamphetamine and heroin trafficking," Folk said. "And these numbers represent individuals who have been taken off the streets to make our communities safer."
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said Duluth is not immune from the "ravages" of addiction, which is destroying lives, ripping families apart and driving crime in communities everywhere. She called addiction a "holistic illness that requires a holistic response."
"The commitment by the DEA to expand in Duluth offers new hope for this community and for this region," Larson said. "To those who are suffering from opioid addiction, to the families who carry the pain and struggle of a loved one, I want you to know that we see you and we hear you. We will not leave you behind."
