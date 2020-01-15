HIBBING — The Teamsters Local 320 went on strike in St. Louis County, sending 168 members to the Public Works garages in Duluth and across the Iron Range to picket lines on Wednesday morning.
The union’s regional leaders in Minneapolis rejected the county’s final contract offer on Saturday. After talking with the state’s Bureau of Mediation Services, the union greenlighted the strike, the first ever walkout in the county.
The strike began at 7 a.m., with more than 20 union members from in and around the county district sporting skull-caps, Carhartt jackets, insulated gloves and steel-toed boots and holding large white signs with black and red lettering, “ON STRIKE ST. LOUIS COUNTY STAY AWAY.” The temperature hit 1 degree and the forecast called for a 60 percent of snowfall as the men warmed their hands above a smoking barrel in front of the county garage along Highway 169 near the former fairgrounds on the east side of Hibbing.
“We’d rather be out plowing roads,” Todd Lopac, a 51-year-old heavy equipment operator told the HDT outside the county building in Hibbing. “This is hard on us. We have families.”
Although Iron Rangers have long identified themselves as being “union strong” when it comes to the mining industry, this is the first ever union strike for Teamsters Local 320 in St. Louis County, where many of its members are responsible for plowing 3,300 miles of road. At 6,680 square miles, the county is the largest in Minnesota and the largest in the U.S. east of the Mississippi River.
Though there isn’t metro-type traffic with 200,000 residents, cities like Duluth receive about 86 inches of snow per season. The strike unfolded as the National Weather Service reported a Hazardous Weather Outlook on Tuesday morning for northeast Minnesota, predicting snowfall of 1 to 3 inches and bitterly cold wind chills of 25 to 35 below zero into the night. Snow was expected to develop on Thursday and continue into the weekend to bring about six inches or more in the region.
“This is the only way to get the county back to the table with the union,” Roger Meunier, a business agent for Teamsters Local 320 from Thief River Falls told the HDT on the county site in Hibbing. “The guys here would rather avoid striking and we don’t want to cause the taxpers any harm because of it. We’d rather still be working.”
With the union members striking indefinitely, the county is “calling on supervisors and other staff who are licensed and qualified for plowing,” according to a previous county statement. “Should there be a significant weather event across the entire county, the response time would be delayed for us to clear all the roads.”
This is the first strike here in recent memory, with both sides having described a plow strike in 2011 that was called off after a last-minute deal was reached.
It follows more than 33 hours of mediation since November 2019. In mid-December, the Teamsters Local 320 voted 112-1 to authorize the first step toward a possible strike. The union waited until 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, before filing an intent to strike to the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services and St. Louis County.
Last Saturday, St. Louis County made its “Last Best Final Offer,” a three-year contract proposal including base wage increases of 2 percent, with an additional $0.55 per hour in 2020 and 2.25 in both 2021 and 2022. The county also proposed a higher starting wage rate — nearly 4 percent higher — for new snowplow operators, and other revisions to wage schedule. Employees would receive wage increases of 10.5 percent to 12.5 percent and scheduled paid step increases averaging 3.8 percent. Despite agreeing on several terms, the two sides could not agree on a sick leave accrual cap.
The union sought to increase the maximum sick leave accrual from 1,150 to 1,500 hours. The county rejected the proposal and offered to bump it to 1,350 hours. But the union didn’t bite and voted 117-8 to reject the county’s final contract offer.
St. Louis County Administrator Kevin Gray said in an emailed statement that “we are disappointed….” He continued, “It was a solid proposal that was fair to our employees, is consistent with what other bargaining units have overwhelmingly approved, and respectful of the financial impact on our taxpayers.”
“The estimated cost of this demand for Teamster members alone is $1.5 million, and to extend that increase to all employees, which would be a likely expectation, would create a potential $18.5 million taxpayer liability for future payout costs,” county management said in a statement over the weekend.
The union’s 10-day cooling off period ended Monday and Tuesday marked the first day union members could have initiated a strike against the county. Brian Aldes, the Teamsters Local 320 secretary treasurer and principal officer in Minneapolis, told the HDT that the union “is prepared to continue the strike until the demands of the members are met.”
The sunrise arrived 54 minutes into the strike in Hibbing on Wednesday morning, with union members receiving honks from the morning commuters and the occasional drop-off of donuts, which they ate in a small, heated trailer one of them brought from home. They planned to stay here until 4:30 p.m. or so, about the time the sun sets in town. They don’t know how long they’ll strike, but they plan to stand here everyday St. Louis County pays supervisors and contract workers to do their jobs until the union and county management come to an agreement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.