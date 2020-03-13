HIBBING — As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota rose to 14 on Friday afternoon, staff at the City of Hibbing took precautionary measures to try and get ahead of the disease.
City Administrator Tom Dicklich issued the following statement on Friday:
“This morning I consulted with Mayor [Rick] Cannata regarding COVID-19. It was determined the most important thing to the City is the health and safety of our community. We are taking a proactive approach in helping minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
“The best way to help ‘flatten the curve’ is by eliminating public events whereby a large number of people gather. I am proposing we close all events that are held at public buildings (effective at midnight tonight, March 13) until April 30, 2020.”
All city buildings except City Hall will be closed, including the Hibbing Public Library.
Pete Hyduke, city services director, provided a list of events and organizations that will be impacted by the closures. Those were as follows:
• HS Fish Fry
• Perrella Home Show
• Wellness Fair
• Last Chance Bonspiel
• Fraboni Show
• HS Wrestling Banquet
• Hope Springs 5K
• Kiwanis Pancake Feed
• White Elephant Sale
• Curling Club
• Hibbing Historical Society
• Greyhound Bus Museum
The annual Easter Egg Hunt at City Hall is also canceled.
Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey sent a separate email to the Hibbing Daily Tribune, stating, “Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the K9 Fundraiser has been postponed to a later date to be determined. Once we know more on the new date we will send out an update.”
He added, “We want to thank the public for supporting the K9 program and encourage everyone to be extra cautious during this time.”
The Hibbing Public Utilities issued a statement on its Facebook page reminding customers that they do not have to go into the office to pay bills, as they can also pay online www.xpressbillpay.com, or by calling 1-800-720-6847. There are also HPU drop boxes at Walmart, Super One and at the administrative office downtown.
“Also, if you are not comfortable having our meter readers access your home during this time, please call our office at 218-262-7712,” their page stated. “You can send your meter readings in via pictures to 218-421-7891, or via email at onlinemeterreadings.com or call 218-262-7710.”
Also on Friday afternoon, Chisholm City Administrator Bill Manney told Chisholm Tribune Press that local officials are “currently evaluating the situation,” and that he is discussing potential closures with Chisholm Mayor John Champa and Chisholm City Attorney Bryan Lindsay. Manney noted that it’s vital that they take their cues from the experts at the Minnesota Department of Health and St. Louis County Health Department.
More announcements regarding canceled events and closed public venues across the Iron Range are likely in the near future.
