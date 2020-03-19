HIBBING — Economic effects of the global pandemic could reach taconite mines on Minnesota’s Mesabi Iron Range later this year.
U.S. automakers Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler announced Wednesday they would close all American production plants in response to the COVID-19 viral outbreak.
According to WXYZ-TV in Detroit, Ford and Fiat Chrysler closed their respective assembly works Wednesday after employees tested positive for the virus. Others will close by the end of this week.
The shutdowns will last until at least March 30 when companies finish cleaning their mills. At that time automakers will re-evaluate the situation.
In response to the news, domestic steel and commodity stocks plummeted this week, especially U.S. Steel, ArcelorMittal and Cleveland Cliffs. These are the three largest iron ore producers in Minnesota.
KeyBlanc analyst Phil Gibbs told Bloomberg that these three companies will take the hardest hit from the auto industry shutdowns. He said the automotive industry consumes about 25 percent of U.S. steel and about 40 percent of American sheet steel.
Integrated steel mills produce most of the country’s automotive sheet using taconite pellets from northern Minnesota.
Local iron ore produces more products than just cars and trucks, however. Automotive steel accounts for a smaller share of total production than in the past. Furthermore, local mines maintained high production levels this week despite the pandemic.
But the economic impact of COVID-19 will scar most sectors of the economy. Analysts broadly agree that the United States economy is already in recession.
The Mesabi Daily News reported Monday that the United Steelworkers union and Iron Range mines were collaborating to mitigate COVID-19 risks. The nature of mining work allows more social distancing. But a significant drop in demand for ore would still lead to reduced production or shutdowns.
