There are few Minnesotans who can claim that they have served dinner to former President Barack Obama, the King and Queen of Norway, and the Dalai Lama. But Twin Cities caterer and restaurateur, Soile Anderson has served them all, and thousands of others throughout the course of her 30-plus year career.
Anderson, together with longtime friend and St. Paul Pioneer Press food writer, Eleanor Ostman, will be sharing stories from their careers on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Hibbing. All are welcome to join members of Finnish Americans and Friends at this free event.
They call themselves the Two Finn Cooks. They were recently named Lecturers of the Year by the Finlandia Foundation and this event will be the first in a year-long series of national speaking engagements.
Anderson was born near Savonlinna, Finland. She was raised on her family’s farm and learned to cook by helping her mother prepare meals for the farmhands. As a young entrepreneur, she owned and operated a successful American-themed Wild West Restaurant and spa in Finland, before moving to America to learn more about the fast food business.
Her original intention was to travel to the U.S. to learn about the fast food business and bring that concept back to Finland. Instead, she settled in the Twin Cities in the early 1980’s and opened the Art Deco Restaurant at the Minnesota Museum of Art in downtown St. Paul.
As for Ostman, she was born and raised in Hibbing. As a second-generation Finn living on the Iron Range, she learned to speak Finnish before speaking English. Wanting to keep up with the neighborhood kids, Ostman adopted the English language as a young girl, eventually graduated from Macalester College with a degree in journalism and had a successful career as a food writer for the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
It was after lunch one day at the Deco Restaurant that Ostman met Anderson. Ostman heard of the great food being served at the Deco and decided to give it a try. “I had a lovely lunch that day,” Ostman said as she recalled the afternoon that she introduced herself to Anderson. Between their shared Finnish heritage and love for food, Ostman and Anderson’s friendship grew throughout the years. Together the duo have hosted joint food demonstrations and talks across the country and traveled around the world on food writers trips.
When the Art Deco Restaurant closed in the early 1990’s, Anderson continued to cater events under the moniker Deco Catering and opened the successful Taste of Scandinavia bakeries, and the Finnish Bistro. Deco Catering was and continues to be the most sought after catering company for nearly every major event in the Twin Cities area.
Throughout Anderson’s tenure at Deco, she jotted down recipes and documented every event with photographs. “She’s a good photographer,” Ostman said. “She has photo record of the food and decor from the thousands of weddings and events she catered.”
With Ostman’s help, Anderson just completed a life-long career goal of assembling a life’s worth of recipes and photos into a book titled, “Celebrations to Remember: Exceptional Party Decor and Fabulous Food,” which contains selected recipes and pictures from her catering career.
“English is not her first language,” Ostman said of her friend, explaining that most of the recipes had been written in Finnish and translated to English with Ostman’s assistance. “The book is full of color photos and about 70 recipies,” Ostman said. “It has the story and personal flavor of Soile at its heart.”
For the Hibbing event, Anderson plans to demonstrate how she creates some of her favorite garnishes while telling tales from her career. Ostman will facilitate a friendly, casual conversation that will include recommendations on where and what to eat when traveling to Finland and will close with questions from the assembly.
Copies of Anderson’s book, “Celebrations to Remember” and Ostman’s book “Always on Sunday Revisited” will be for sale for $20 each and can be personalized with author autographs.
