In order to raise awareness of sexual trafficking and exploitation, Congressman Pete Stauber has partnered with Support Within Reach-Sexual Violence Resource Center of Grand Rapids to host a community forum Thursday, Jan. 23, at Itasca Community College.
The forum will include conversations between Congressman Pete Stauber and representatives from Support Within Reach, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Tribes United Against Sex Trafficking (TRUST), Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Rapids Human Rights Commission, Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force and the Minnesota Department of Health — Safe Harbor Regional Navigator Program.
As a former police officer in Duluth, Congressman Stauber will take his experience to contribute to the conversation and listen to what else is happening to combat these issues.
Of the forum, Congressman Stauber stated, “Sex trafficking has no place in our society, but it unfortunately occurs in every corner of Minnesota. While great steps have been taken in the past to eradicate this horrific injustice, our work is far from done.
“I look forward to hearing the perspectives of different members of our community on how we can best combat sex trafficking and I thank Support Within Reach for co-hosting this important discussion.”
Sherry Shadley, District 2 Supervisor for Support Within Reach, commented on the large-scale impacts sex trafficking and exploitation are having.
“The issue of sex trafficking is one that is global,” said Shadley. “It is one of the fastest growing industries in our world.”
She noted that while most may think these issues only occur in metro areas, rural areas can be ideal locations for those involved.
“We’re going to have a pretty diverse group of community and civic leaders on the panel,” Sherry said. “Just like sex trafficking looks very different in metro to rural areas. Sex trafficking is handled differently based on the resources available in different areas and communities of our state.”
The forum will allow community leaders to share what they are doing in their organizations to combat sex trafficking. There will also be materials distributed to attendees with advice on how to recognize victims of sex trafficking.
“In order to end the sexual exploitation of women and children, officials from the federal, state, and local levels must all collaborate to find solutions that best fit their communities,” Congressman Stauber stated. “It is up to all of us to end sex trafficking in Minnesota, and I look forward to hearing from many members of our community on what they believe are the correct solutions to eradicating these heinous crimes. I am hopeful that I can take some of the solutions put forward during this forum back with me to Washington to create substantial legislation.”
The Public Forum on Sex Trafficking and Exploitation is free and open to the public. The event will take place at Itasca Community College’s Chucker Auditorium from 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23.
